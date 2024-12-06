How to solve the Indiana Jones Sacred Wounds puzzle

The Indiana Jones Sacred Wounds puzzle has you pulling levers on a mural, using a bottle of wine to reveal the numbers for Christ's hand, feet and sacred wound - where the spear pierced his side. It's a technically simple puzzle but there are a lot of moving parts and five numbers to remember so here's everything you need to clear it.

Unlike other puzzles like the Indiana Jones bookshelf puzzle, say, there's no note or other guidance, it's all about getting hands on with what's there and working it all out.

Indiana Jones Sacred Wounds puzzle solution

Before you can do anything with the Indiana Jones sacred wounds puzzle you'll need to approach the dish in front of the central mural, where you'll get a prompt to pour in the wine you brought with you. That will cause five levers to appear - one for each hand and foot, and one for the wound in Christ's side. Each lever can be moved between four positions and to get the numbers you need you'll have to find other murals that match the levers on the main image. Each mural will have its own bowl to pour wine into reveal a number:

Left Foot - 3 (on the wall to the right of the main mural)

(on the wall to the right of the main mural) Right Foot - 4 (through the gap in the wall to the right of the main mural)

(through the gap in the wall to the right of the main mural) Right Hand - 2 (to the left of the main mural)

(to the left of the main mural) Left Hand - 2 (through the door on the left hand side of the room)

(through the door on the left hand side of the room) The Sacred Wound - 3 (in the next room adjacent to the Left hand)

When you enter the Left Hand room you'll be locked in, with the only path through to the mural of the Sacred Wound. From there you'll be able to use a two handed weapon to break down the wall and get back into the main chamber.

Once you get back to the main mural of Christ, select each lever and move it to the number revealed in each bowl by the wine. You'll know when you've got it right as the levers will all disappear - the mural will then open by rotating, to show the path ahead and you can carry on exploring.

