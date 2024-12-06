How to solve the Indiana Jones bookshelf puzzle in Snake in the Garden

The Indiana Jones bookshelf puzzle you find for the Snake in the Garden mystery is easy to solve when you know where to look, but it's confusing if you don't realise what to do. For example, there are two notes mentioned in the summary that might make you think there are more to find. But once you have the first note explaining what's going on, you already have everything you need in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones bookshelf puzzle solution

The Indiana Jones bookshelf puzzle is in the Apostolic Palace, in Father Ventura's office, shown here on the map. You'll find a note on the desk that says the bookshelf has been redesigned and certain books must be taken alphabetically.

If you then check the bookshelf in front and to the left of the desk where you find the note you'll see there are four books you can interact with. However, they only have symbols on them so there's no way to work out what order they would be alphabetically.

At this point the information on this Snake in the Garden mystery will say you'll have one of two notes in your journal. I made the mistake of thinking that the second note must have the alphabetical information on it and went off looking for it but the information you need is actually on the back of the first note. So flip that around to see these symbols and names:

Francorum (crown symbol)

Logicae (triangle)

QDD (star)

Philosopiae (wheel)

That gives you the book names to alphabetize them, and means you pull them out in this order:

Inside you'll find ₤120 and the second note, a letter to Father Ventura from Benito Mussolini indicating the pair have more scheming lined up. You'll also get 100 adventure points for completing the mystery.



