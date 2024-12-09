How to work out the Indiana Jones Cloud Atlas code

The Indiana Jones Cloud Atlas code can be found out in the desert of Gizeh in a couple of tin shacks. There you'll find a crate combination and some notes and information about cloud formations that you can use to work out the numbers you need to open it. If you want to know it all means then I've done the hard bit for you.

Indiana Jones Cloud Atlas code and combination solution

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Indiana Jones Cloud Atlas code comes up when you find this crate in the Gizeh desert. It's in a set of tin shacks that are designated as a Meteorological Station when you discover them, which sets the tone for this particular combination puzzler.

To get combination for the Cloud Atlas box you'll needs to use two notes you can find nearby. The first is a Cloud Status Logbook that lists the different cloud types recorded at different times of the day:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

09.10 - Stratus

10.10 - Cumulus

11.10 - [smudged]

12.10 Altostratus

13.10 - Cirrus

14.10 - Cumulonimbus

[smudged] - CLEAR SKIES

[smudged] Cirrus

On its own, this Cloud Logbook doesn't do anything in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but next to it is a Cloud Altus Page. This lists all the different types of clouds with numbered pictures but, more importantly, has four times written in the bottom left corner:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The times listed are:

13.10

09.10

16.10

14.10

To get the code you then need to take those times on the Cloud Altus page and look up what the clouds were at that time in the Logbook. Then you need to look up those specific four clouds on the Cloud Atlas to get the code.

Doing that gets you the Indiana Jones Cloud Altus code 0609.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Using that code to get the Cloud Atlas lock open gets you ₤50, a map showing all the Gizeh medicine locations, and 225 Adventure Points. Not a bad reward for the work involved as that's a hefty points payout, and the medicine map is hugely useful for finding as much as you can to buy more health and stamina boosting books.

If you're waiting for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 it will arrive in Spring 2025.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission