How to complete the Indiana Jones Seat of Eternity Canopic Jar puzzle

For the Indiana Jones Seat of Eternity mystery, you need place Canopic Jars on pedestals to open a sarcophagus. Finding the jars is the main challenge as they’re scattered all over this tomb complex in places that’ll require Indy’s whip and a bit of demolition. The rewards in the Seat of Eternity sarcophagus aren’t spectacular, but you will get a nice amount of Adventure Points. So, to quickly get through this Canopic Jar puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, here’s what you need to do.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Seat of Eternity puzzle walkthrough

(Image credit: Bethesda)

As mentioned, your main objective for figuring out the Seat of Eternity puzzle in Indiana Jones is to find four Canopic Jars and place them on pedestals with artwork that matches the head of the jar. As detailed in the above image, from the doorway into the sarcophagus room and going left to right, the jars sit in this order: Human, Falcon, Jackal, Baboon.

Indiana Jones Seat of Eternity Canopic Jar locations

The Falcon Jar for the Seat of Eternity mystery is nearly impossible to miss, but the other three jars require a bit of exploration and maybe some creative thinking. Here’s how you get them all:

Falcon Jar: Lying next to the sarcophagus on the floor.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Jackal Jar: Through the gate at the far end of the entrance corridor for this tomb complex. Use the whip on the metal ring and yank it to raise the gate, then grab the Jackal Canopic Jar on the floor. You must throw it across the pit to get it to the sarcophagus.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Human Jar: In the pit you had to swing over to reach the sarcophagus. Drop into the pit, grab the jar, then throw it out towards the sarcophagus. Now you can climb out using the whip, pick up the jar, and carry it over to the correct pedestal.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Baboon Jar: Through the destructible wall at the end of the main corridor. To destroy the wall, you can grab a metal rod in the pit when grabbing the Human Jar and throw it out. Climb out and then use the rod to smash the wall, revealing a dark corridor. Head all the way to the end to find the Baboon Canopic Jar.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once you’ve placed each jar in the correct position the Sarcophagus will open to reveal one of the many Ancient Relics available in Gizeh. Collecting this gives you 80 Adventure Points and completes the Seat of Eternity Mystery, bagging you a further 225 Adventure Points, which will nicely contribute to some unlocking some books.

These sorts of puzzles are what makes this game great, as noted in our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review, and are also what makes it one of the best adventure games.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.