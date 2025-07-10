Death Stranding 2's Dollman has divided fans in a way that only an animatronic puppet with strings pulled by Hideo Kojima could: "Please just keep your observations to yourself"

Death Stranding 2 players are divided over Dollman – a chattering companion who is ever present once you reach the open plains of Australia, making quite a change from the solitary vibe of Kojima Productions' previous game.

Sam Porter Bridges is a man of few words. In the original Death Stranding, that whole brooding protagonist vibe only added to the isolation of your journey across North America – a solitary pursuit to connect the UCA, intermittently disrupted by the sound of roaring winds and a whimpering Bridge Baby. For Death Stranding 2, Kojima Productions has taken a different route by introducing Sam's new, fun-sized friend, but unsurprisingly, not everyone is a fan.

"Yes Dollman, I know my sniper doesn't have a silencer on it. Yes Dollman, I know the water here is rushing fast, no I will not be finding another way around. Yes Dollman, I know I'm about to go up against bandits," one Redditor complains , spawning a healthy amount of discussion in the days following Death Stranding 2's release as one of the key PS5 exclusives for 2025. They aren't alone.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions, Sony)

I can't say I'm all that surprised by the division in the community. Dollman is vintage Hideo Kojima – and, let's be honest, the appearance of an animatronic puppet commenting on your every tactical decision is hardly the strangest thing in Death Stranding 2. Still, it is a lot of commentary being introduced to a universe that once had very little of it.

A search of Reddit reveals that a lot of the community are wishing that Dollman could either have his mouth stitched up, or at least be left back at the DHV Magellan. "What I REALLY hate is how he analyzes every scene out loud. Like whether you're talking to him in the private room or just finishing a cutscene he always says something so obvious," one fan argues, adding: "I like him as a character but damn man please just keep your observations to yourself every now and then."

But there are of course others who are finding delight in Kojima effectively reinventing the Codec from the early Metal Gear Solid games, and another salvo of players enjoying the ways Death Stranding 2 mimics the talking head aspect of Mimir from Sony Santa Monica's rebooted God of War series.

I have to say, I'm a little torn. While Dollman can be a little disruptive (particularly when you're rambling across through some of the best wilderness ever committed to a virtual world) there is a surprising amount of utility and detail to his design. If you wade into deep waters while Dollman is speaking, he'll start to gurgle and drown; his ability to act as a makeshift Watchtower is excellent when you're in unconnected lands or out of Portable Chiral Constructors.

You can integrate him directly into combat, knocking enemies off-balance if you're quick enough. With so little time spent in loading screens, some of the tips Dollman offers up for Death Stranding 2's hidden mechanics can be vital. He'll also unlock some of the strangest, most delightful vignettes in all of Death Stranding 2 – if you're willing to put the time in with him back at home base, and collect certain gifts from various Preppers scattered around the world.

Which is all to say that Dollman was always going to be divisive, but I personally think there's just enough on the weighted scale between annoyance and gratification that the two balance each other out. Don't forget to sign up and leave your thoughts on Dollman below, and in the meantime we'll still be wondering if he's going to be a help or a hindrance when considering Death Stranding 2's standing as one of the best games of 2025 .

Dollman aside, I'm still convinced Death Stranding 2 is one of the best PS5 games available right now. Hell, even our Games Editor believes Sam and Dollman are the best PlayStation duo since Ratchet & Clank...