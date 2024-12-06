How to solve the Indiana Jones Fountain of Confession dragon statue puzzle

The Indiana Jones Fountain of Confession dragon statue puzzle has a simple solution in the Great Circle but there’s a lot of set up and some cryptic clues.

Firstly, you’ve got to figure out how to even get to the two dragon statues and then you’ll notice one has a missing claw, adding another complication to this Indiana Jones and the Great Circle conundrum.

After that, it’s all about making sense of the light and dark clues relating to the statues themselves, but if you’re stuck figuring these out, I’ve explained the entire process behind solving the first of several Fountain of Confession puzzles below.

Indiana Jones Fountain of Confession dragon statue puzzle solution

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Towards the end of the Vatican adventure questline, Indy must figure out how to reveal the secret entrance to a monastery within the Fountain of Confession, which is done by rotating the two dragon statues on top of the fountain’s pillars so that they face each other. On each of these pillars, you’ll also spot some photo opportunities tied to the inscriptions, which are actually clues that hint at this solution and are also an easy way to get some Adventure Points for any Indiana Jones Books:

A light-scale dragon turned to the dark and saw his hoard unveiled = make the light dragon statue face the dark one

A dark beast looked upon the light, and the den of dragons opened = make the dark dragon statue face the light one

However, there’s a lot more to this puzzle than just rotating the statues, so here’s a step-by-step walkthrough on how you complete this dragon statue puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

Open the fascist rations chest in front of the steps to the left of the fountain and collect the Fountain Gate Key within. From the chest, turn right and open the gate surrounded by scaffolding using the key.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Using Indy’s whip, climb up and then swing across to the upper level. Now you can hop out the window to get onto one of the pillars flanking the fountain where you’ll find the light dragon statue.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Swing across to the dark dragon statue on the other side of the Fountain of Confession using the whip and the pole sticking out the wall. Twist the dark statue’s raised claw to reveal a handle you can use to rotate the entire statue. Rotate it so that it is facing the light statue.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Swing back across to the light dragon statue and you’ll notice its special claw is missing. Look over the edge of the pillar where all the scaffolding is, and you’ll spot the missing claw below. After collecting it, a cutscene plays in which Gina causes Indiana Jones to fall off the scaffolding, so you need to climb back up to the light dragon statue the same way you did before.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Attach and twist the claw, then use the newly revealed handle to rotate the statue to face the dark dragon opposite. You’ll know if you’ve solved the puzzle as Gina will say “incredible!” as you get everything into position. Finally, get back down to ground level and use Indy’s whip to pull on the main dragon statue in the fountain itself.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

With that, you’ve solved the dragon statue puzzle at the Fountain of Confession, only to reveal… more puzzles. Before you can properly enter this mythical monastery for real, you have to complete two challenges that make up the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Fountain puzzle, which aren’t too complicated and thankfully don’t require any extra keys or climbing around.



