How to solve the Indiana Jones Fountain Puzzles

Solving the Indiana Jones Fountain puzzles – the baptism puzzle and Ark of Bulrushes puzzle – is how you finally get into the secret monastery. The baptism puzzle is quite easy, just requiring you to transfer some water, but the Ark of Bulrushes tasks you with rotating large rings – forming a Great Circle, you could say – to create a clear path for baby Moses to sail through.

Both puzzles are critical to getting to the end of the Vatican leg of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so if need some assistance, I’ve laid out the solutions to both Fountain puzzles below.

Indiana Jones Fountain puzzles explained

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Before getting into solving both Indiana Jones Fountain puzzles, it’s important to understand how this newly revealed entrance works exactly. Having just solved the Indiana Jones Fountain of Confession puzzle featuring some dragon statues, you now have to solve two more puzzles on either side of the gate: a baptism water puzzle and a rotating ring puzzle featuring the Ark of Bulrushes.

The gate structure sits on a massive rotating circle, and to properly access these puzzles, you need to rotate the whole thing into position. This is done by moving the handle underneath where the fountain’s main dragon statue was with Gina’s help – push it all the way to the left to reveal the baptism puzzle then all the way right to reveal the ark puzzle.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Finally, with both puzzles completed the small statue on a raised plinth directly in front of the gate will be unlocked, and you just need to push it through the gate until it reveals a spiral staircase leading down.

With that, here’s how you solve the baptism water puzzle and the Ark of Bulrushes rotation puzzle:

Indiana Jones Fountain baptism water puzzle

(Image credit: Bethesda)

This baptism puzzle is definitely the easiest of the two Indiana Jones Fountain puzzles as all you need to do is push some statues around to pour a bucket of water into a basin. Before starting, make sure you take a photo of the statues to gain 15 Adventure Points which you can put towards unlocking one of the many Indiana Jones Books. Here’s how you solve the baptism puzzle:

Push the left statue of a boy in a basin to the right until it can’t move any more. Use Indy’s whip on the ring above the right statue of a man holding a bucket. This will release some water into that bucket. Push the bucket statue towards the basin statue until the water pours into the basin and the first gate mechanism activates.

As mentioned, now you can use the handle on the fountain to rotate the gate structure and reveal the second puzzle.

Indiana Jones Fountain Ark of Bulrushes rotation puzzle

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The goal of this puzzle, which features three rotating sections of a circle with clear channels cut out, is to create a straight path from left to right so that the little ark can cross to the other side. You can rotate a ring 90 degrees clockwise or anticlockwise by grabbing the corresponding vertical stone handle and then moving left or right. Although, there are two wooden planks that block certain channels, so part of the puzzle is getting those out the way too.

Knowing all that, here’s the easiest method I’ve found for solving this rotation puzzle:

Rotate the outer ring clockwise twice. This gets one of the wooden planks out the way. Rotate the outer ring anticlockwise once. Rotate the middle ring clockwise once. Rotate the central circle clockwise twice. This gets the second plank out the way and completes the straight path. Use the whip to pull the ring above and to the right of the puzzle mechanism to get Moses in his ark to cross all the way to the right.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

With the second Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Fountain puzzle completed, the gate structure will rotate back to its starting position. As I said earlier, you need to push the small statue through the gate until it unlocks a spiral staircase, letting you descend into the secret Nephilim Order monastery for… even more puzzles! Here you’ll encounter the Indiana Jones Silver Path Puzzle and Indiana Jones Gold Path puzzle, and all sorts of trials.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.