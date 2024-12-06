How to complete the Indiana Jones Gold Trial

The Indiana Jones Gold Path Trial involves hanging pillars you need to move around before you can forge the Gold Key of St. Peter in the Great Circle. Along with the Indiana Jones Silver Trial, this will help you unlock the massive doors blocking your path further into the mysterious monastery. While this puzzle isn’t particularly complicated, it does rely on you looking in just the right places, so here’s what you need to do complete the Gold Trial with ease.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gold Trial puzzle walkthrough

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To complete the Gold Path Trial in Indiana Jones, you need to move four hanging columns so that they’re each over a smouldering fire pit. Doing so causes the pit to erupt in flames, but the problem is two of the columns have hidden controls. Finding those controls is the real challenge in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so let me guide you through the whole puzzle with this Gold Trial walkthrough:

Walk across the room towards the exit gate, then head left to go down a side route that has two sets of chains. Pull and adjust the first set of chains to move one of the four hanging columns until it is over the fire pit that smoke is pouring out of – this one is pretty much right in front of the chain, so you need to pull the column almost all the way over. A fire will ignite when it’s in the correct position, then you can let go of the chain.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Now walk around to the first column you moved and you’ll notice a wooden strut above it. Attach your whip to it, climb up, then swing across to the white paint strip on the nearby hanging column. Gina will then automatically move the column to take you to the other side of the room.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Swing into the hole in the wall, then jump down the hole in the floor to access the other two sets of chains. While you’re doing this, Gina should automatically pull the column back into the correct position.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Adjust the two sets of chains to move the remaining two columns into position above their smouldering fire pits. Head towards the door blocking your way out of this area and use the chain to open it, letting you reach the main trial exit. Pull the big lever in front of the exit to complete the Gold Trial puzzle and open the way to the Gold Path Forge. Ignite the forge by pulling the chain all the way down. A door will open that leads back into the room you started in. Go over to the mold that has molten gold flowing into it, then use the whip to yank the metal ring attacked to the stone above the mold. This releases water to cool the metal and let you pick up the Gold Key.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

With the Gold Key in Indy’s hands, you can head down the steps and place it on the main doors into the secret monastery. If you’ve not yet done so, you now need to complete the Silver Trial to forge the Silver Key, but if you have, the doors will open and you can begin looking for clues about what the secret order is really up to here in the Vatican.



