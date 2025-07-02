Twink Link is being freed: Nintendo apparently backtracks, says you are allowed to call yourself Twink Link as it works to unban a Switch 2 it "flagged by accident"

A better world is possible: After earning a seemingly permanent Switch 2 console ban, the player forever now associated with the username "Twink Link" says they're being freed. As it turns out, it would seem the striking username had nothing to do with it at all.

Or at least, so it is claimed. In case you somehow missed the initial kerfuffle – and what a delight for you, as you now get to catch up – Reddit user and Nintendo Switch 2 owner Funaoe24 previously shared on Reddit that they'd earned a console ban preventing them "from accessing any Nintendo services at all on the system." The apparent reason? Their sister recently changed her username to Twink Link.

Then, in what was previously a final edit, the unlucky owner shared that, "Permanent system bans cannot be revoked by Nintendo at all," at least according to the support agents they were in contact with. Twink Link was seemingly jailed for good with no possible recourse.

But, again, a better world is possible and there is a happy ending to this tale. It would seem that everything leading up to this has been an unfortunate accident, and Twink Link should actually remain at large.

"Nintendo is actively working to resolve the issue in question and my console is being unbanned," the so-called "FINAL FINAL EDIT" reads. "It wasn't the username that caused the issue like the initial support agent claimed rather it was flagged by accident and as such they are working to fix it."

Despite all of the runaround, Funaoe24 doesn't seem particularly fussed. "I cannot wait to announce when my console is unbanned so I can continue to enjoy this system as it's made to be played," a reply from them in the original thread reads. "With friends over GameChat."

