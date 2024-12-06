Indiana Jones silver trial

Completing the Indiana Jones Silver Path Trial isn’t too challenging, but with dangerous fire everywhere, it’s easy to get injured and mixed up. The puzzle ends with you forging a Silver Key of St. Pete, which you need to unlock the secret Nephilim Order monastery’s inner sanctum. It’s also one of the final hurdles of the Cat Mummy mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so you can’t carry on the main story without completing this puzzle. To help you pass this Silver Trial with flying colors, here’s a walkthrough on how to solve it.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Silver Trial puzzle walkthrough

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To complete the Silver Path Trial in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you have to carry and deposit two stone tablets, all the while avoiding deadly flames. Doing so will unlock the exit gate, letting you reach the final area where you can ignite the forge to create the necessary Silver Key.

The Silver Trial room is symmetrical, consisting of a central area with a stone receptacle and an archway ahead, which leads to the exit gate, as well as two small side paths with metal bars. On either side of the central area, you’ll see another stone platform with a receptacle on it separated by a fire pit – there are wooden beams high above the fire pits that you can use to swing across with the whip. Furthermore, while there is a sense of urgency, there doesn’t seem to be a timer for this trial, so you can take your time. This is what you need to do:

Head through the archway ahead and then go left to find a skeleton on the floor clutching a stone tablet.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Collect the stone tablet and take it back to the way you came, then deposit it into the stone receptacle. This causes a gate to shut, separating Indy and Gina.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

From the receptacle, turn left and swing across to the fire pit to reach the receptacle on the right. Pick up a second stone tablet from the receptacle, then hand it to Gina through the metal bars.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you try to swing back to the middle area, the wooden beam above will break, so you can instead walk up the collapsed pillar on your left and then climb across to the middle. However, depending on your health and the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle difficulty level you’re playing on, you can quite easily just sprint and jump across the fire pit to take minimal damage. Use the whip again to swing across the other fire pit, then wait for Gina to appear at the metal bars and hand the stone tablet back to Indy. Place the stone tablet in the nearby receptacle. Gina should then tell you that the gate is open.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Swing back across to the middle, then run out the gate. Carry on down the path to reach the Silver Path Forge (which you can take a photo of) and then ignite it by pulling the chain all the way down. With that, a door will open that leads back into the room you started in. Head over to the mold which molten silver is flowing into, then look up and use the whip to yank the metal ring attacked to the stone above the mold. Doing so releases water to cool the metal, leaving a perfect Silver Key behind.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Having hopefully avoided some third-degree burns, you’ve just completed the Indiana Jones Silver Trial and have forged the Silver Key. Now you can take it down the steps and place it on the door you’re trying to unlock.

If you’ve not already done it, you now need to complete the Indiana Jones Gold Trial to forge the Gold Key, but otherwise you can wander into the monastery and begin looking for clues on what this secret order was all about.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.