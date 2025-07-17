Ghost of Yotei director says "I would love to work on more Infamous" and "see a trilogy re-release," but for now "Sucker Punch is a one game at a time shop"

Sucker Punch hasn't forgotten about Infamous.

"I would love to work on more Infamous," Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox told Game Informer, adding, "I would love to see a trilogy re-release, but Sucker Punch is a one game at a time shop, and right now we are very focused on finishing Ghost of Yōtei."

The Infamous series has been dormant for more than 10 years now, so despite Sucker Punch being understandably focused on Ghost of Yotei for the moment, it's good to hear there's at least interest in the franchise from the higher-ups. Specifically, a bundle deal remastering the three main games in the series and their expansions would be a great way for newer Sucker Punch fans to experience the studio's open-world origin story.

I remember the Infamous series most fondly as the game that pushed video game graphics into the next generation as a visual showcase for the improved fidelity of the PS4. Genuinely, I'll never forget standing in the living room of my friend's apartment in 2014, staring slack-jawed and envious at the image displayed by his fancy new PS4. It was Infamous: Second Son, and it was the most beautiful game I'd ever seen at that point.

I ended up getting my own PS4 and ultimately falling off Infamous Second Son, and likewise, Sucker Punch chose to move on to different IP after five years of exclusively making Infamous games. Back in 2022, the studio confirmed it had "no plans" to revisit the series. Here we are in 2025, and it looks like there still aren't any plans, but hey, at least they're talking about it again.

