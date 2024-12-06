How to find the Indiana Jones Ticket stub code and open the crate

The first Indiana Jones code you need gets its combination from a ticket stub. Not only do you need to find the ticket in the first place, you also need to know what to do with the numbers it gives you. Crack it and there's some cash and a book inside as a reward. Here's what you need to do.

Indiana Jones ticket stub code solution

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll find the first Indiana Jones code here on the map, in a tent in the first main Vatican City area you enter with the giant red Mussolini poster. Although you might not know the ticket stub is the solution initially, as you have to search that out first in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Look in a drawer near the red crate and you'll pull out this ticket with a hole in it:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

What's probably not obvious at this point is that you can then rotate the ticket to look at the other side, revealing another set of numbers.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Obviously these give you the code, although again the order for the combination might not be clear.

The Indiana Jones ticket stub code is 5238, the two numbers you find in the reverse order to how you find them.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Open up the case and you'll find an Indiana Jones book called Splinter Smash that will cause a melee weapons to inflict more damage when it breaks, and ₤80.

