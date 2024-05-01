Stellar Blade Lost Ark puzzle and passcode explained

The Stellar Blade Lost Ark puzzle leads to a passcode for the locked door in Xion, but opening it is difficult, as the puzzle is an obscure explanation for finding out a particular terminal sequence and entering it into the console to access the further mission within. For those who are struggling to work out the password for themselves, I'll explain the process below - the various terminal locations in Xion, and how you use them to solve the Lost Ark puzzle in Stellar Blade and work out the passcode to get inside.

What is the Lost Ark passcode in Stellar Blade?

The passcode needed to access the Lost Ark as part of Stellar Blade's side mission of the same name is as follows:

0ukaEr / θμκαε𝜸

This answer comes from a clue left on a document next to the Lost Ark's door, where it mentions "Turn Xion, turn clockwise!" The actual solution to the puzzle is that there's six terminals spread across Xion, each one of which has a single digit of the code displayed on it. To access them all, you need to find them in semi-hidden locations around Xion, and then use the "clockwise" clue to work out that you key in the answers according to the clockwise positioning of the terminals.



Like many chests in Stellar Blade, you can't enter the passcode until Eve canonically knows it - so even if you just look up the code on our guide, you still have to go through the process of finding out the code in-game. Fortunately, we've laid that out below.

All Lost Ark terminal and clue locations

You actually get a map of the terminal locations with the Lost Ark passcode sections - but only after you find them all, which isn't exactly the optimum time to have it on hand. Still, for clarity's sake, we've displayed it just above for easy reference, as well as descriptions of the terminal's locations just below (in the order you're meant to key in the code).

θ - In the top-right alley of Xion.

- In the top-right alley of Xion. μ - On the right when coming up the stairs North of the hair salon.

- On the right when coming up the stairs North of the hair salon. κ - In the alley that curves North of the Bulletin Board

- In the alley that curves North of the Bulletin Board α - At the end of the very first street on your left when entering Xion.

- At the end of the very first street on your left when entering Xion. ε - On the steps leading down to the Sister's Junk shop.

- On the steps leading down to the Sister's Junk shop. 𝜸 - In the outdoor cafe in the central Xion plaza, on your left when you come up the steps.

Once you have them all operational, enter the code into the Lost Ark terminal to enter and progress the mission accordingly.



