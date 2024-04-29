The Stellar Blade Secret Request explained
The Secret Request in Stellar Blade is a bulletin board mission that's automatically refused
The Stellar Blade Secret Request being refused is something that's understandably ended up confusing a lot of players, who might be wondering if they did something wrong and if there's a way to accept the Request instead. Don't worry, you haven't screwed anything up - the Secret Request in Stellar Blade cannot be accepted, and is automatically refused the moment you select it. I'll explain more below.
Can you accept the Secret Request in Stellar Blade?
No, there is no way to accept the Secret Request in Stellar Blade - as mentioned above, it's immediately rejected and refused the moment you select it. This is due to the request itself - somebody asking you to bring them back "little drops that twinkle all green", that are "forbidden" and "overclock the brain". Whatever you think about narcotics, Eve will have a moment of dialogue where she sounds apprehensive about the request before coming down hard in the "users are losers" camp - and automatically refusing the Secret Request.
If you're wondering if this is setting up a change of heart or some sort of twist, then no - there's no way to change Eve's mind later and accept the Secret Request - it literally exists as a combination of world-building and arguably as an Anti-Drug PSA. If you want some side quests from the bulletin board that are actually completable, check out our guides on the Stellar Blade simple puzzle and Stellar Blade wisdom puzzle over here, if you're not so gifted mathematically.
