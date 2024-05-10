How to extract with 10 common samples in Helldivers 2

The Helldivers 2 Personal Order to extract with 10 common samples isn't hard, but if you want to get it done quick then there are ways to speed up the process. You don't want to clear a 45 minute game and realise you've only got 7 samples, then have to dive back in. So, let me explain the best modes and options to clear this personal order fast in Helldivers 2.

How to Extract with 10 common samples fast

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

If you want to extract with 10 common samples fast in Helldivers 2, then there are a few ways to speed up the process. Firstly, pick Trivial, Easy and Medium difficulties, so you're not fighting tooth and nail just to survive. Secondly, look for Blitz: Search and Destroy objectives:

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

These are quick, focused missions to find and destroy Helldivers 2 Terminid nests. While you might not find as many samples as in a bigger mission, these have a few advantages. They're quick for one thing, so if you don't find enough in one go you can have another round and still finish before some of the longer game modes. Terminid nests and structures are also generally good places to find samples, so you'll be playing quick rounds of sample rich areas.



All you have to do now is hoover up all the samples you can find as you play. You can see how many you have in the top right of the screen, so check if you're not sure:

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Just remember that it doesn't matter who collects the samples - it's a group resource, whatever anyone finds counts towards everyone's total. Also keep checking the map to see if there are any dropped sample containers from any player deaths. It can be all too easy for one player to hold enough samples to make a difference and then lose them they die - if you don't grab them before extraction then you could miss out. Case in point, five of those sample in the screenshot above were mine and I died before extraction, so had to run back and get them.

So, play Blitz: Search and Destroy missions on easy, remember to grab anything you drop, and you should extract with enough common samples in no time.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission