How to get Thick Leather in V Rising

Thick Leather in V Rising is a resource that a lot of players find themselves stuck on, as it's a wall that's relatively easy to run into in the early game, as players look to craft items like Waterskins, Cloth, and armor like the Merciless Hollowfang set - only for V Rising to insist they need a new kind of leather better than the normal sort that you've likely encountered before now. If you want to know how to get Leather in V Rising, here's how you can craft it yourself.

How to unlock and craft V Rising Thick Leather

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Thick Leather in V Rising is crafted, not a drop from animals - at least, not directly. Here's how you obtain this particular resource:

Hunt down the boss Keely the Frost Archer in Farbane Woods From Keely, you'll get the blueprints for the Tannery Build the Tannery in your Castle Thick Leather can be made in the Tannery as long as your Castle Heart is powered

Thick Leather itself is made from Oil and Thick Hides, both of which have to be put inside the Tannery. Oil is found through V Rising fish - any fish you catch can be put into the Blood Press to produce oil and fish bones.

Meanwhile, you can find Thick Hides as a drop from certain large animals in the Dunley Farmlands and Hallowed Mountains area, such as dogs, sheep and cows (among others). This means that if you're still exploring the Farbane Woods and the starting areas, you'll have to begin venturing further North to find them. If you want to expedite the journey, try using our V Rising Waygate map for easy fast travel.

