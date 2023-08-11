Baldur's Gate 3 Adamantine Forge location and use explained

The Baldur's Gate 3 Adamantine Forge is a location that's mentioned far before you can find it, but it's worth it - it's capable of making powerful Adamantine weapons and armor from Mithral Ore and special moulds, if you can find them. However, it's guarded by the construct Grym, a huge robot that serves as one of Act 1's hardest boss fights - mainly because Grym is borderline indestructible unless you meet certain conditions.

There's a lot to go into regarding the Adamantine Forge that gives Grymforge its name, so we'll go through it below, explaining its location, how to use it, where to find the Mithral Ore and moulds needed to create Adamantine weapons, and how to defeat the Construct Grym before it squashes you. Here's everything you need to know about the Adamantine Forge in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 Adamantine Forge location and how to reach it

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Adamantine Forge in Baldur's Gate 3 is located south of Grymforge, the area taken over by the Duergar that you reach by finding their boat in the Underdark. However, the Duergar haven't made it there either, and can't help you find it. To reach the forge, you need to do the following:

From the dock, head up the stairs and North to where the Rothe are being used to break down the wall. Either have them smash it, or use your own powers to do so. Go through the hole and up the stairs, circling around until you find a long metal walkway that goes over the Duergar camp. Follow it to the end, then jump onto the suspended platform next to it. Use a bow or crossbow to shoot the levers to the East, so the platform carries you over the gap to the next section of walkway. Follow that, then jump down to the ground at the end, next to the "Ancient Forge" fast travel waypoint. From here, the Forge is visible down the Southern stairs.

How to use the Adamantine Forge

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Adamantine Forge is a complex device that requires Mithral Ore and a Mould of whatever weapon or armor you want to make. There's also multiple interactive sections that you can see when you press the Baldur's Gate 3 highlight objects button. Here's how to make something in the Adamantine Forge:

Select the Mould Chamber (the arm sticking out of the central pillar) and place the Mould of the equipment you want to make inside it. Select the Crucible (the central pillar itself) and place some Mithral Ore inside. Press the Forge Lever on the Southern side of the central platform. The giant hammer will slam on the central pillar, and the platform will lower downwards. On the East side of the platform is a Lava Valve you can turn, which will fill all the channels in the platform with lava (make sure none of your team is standing in them). If this is your first time using the forge, at this point you will be attacked by the guardian construct Grym. Read further down for how to deal with that, otherwise, ignore this section. Press the Forge Lever again to bring the hammer down and complete the forging process. Collect your newly created adamantine equipment from the Mould Chamber. Press the Mould Ejection Lever next to the chamber to get the Mould back. You can repeat this whole process (without fighting Grym). To get back up and raise the platform, press the Button next to the Forge Lever.

Keep in mind that you'll need a fresh piece of Mithral Ore each time, and have to eject and insert a new Mould if you want different equipment (though there's nothing stopping you from making the same weapon or armor multiple times if you're so inclined). Though speaking of Moulds and Ore, where do you even get this stuff?

All Adamantine Forge Mould locations

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

There are six Moulds to find in Baldur's Gate 3, each one for a different weapon and piece of armor. All of them are in the Grymforge area, though they're spaced out, and not all equally easy to obtain.

Here's how to find all the Moulds in Baldur's Gate 3:

Longsword Mould - Found next to the body at the start of the walkway that leads to the forge, you probably found it on the way here.

Found next to the body at the start of the walkway that leads to the forge, you probably found it on the way here. Mace Mould - Lying on the ground in front of the Underdark - Ancient Forge waypoint.

Lying on the ground in front of the Underdark - Ancient Forge waypoint. Scale Mail Mould - To the Southwest of the waypoint, guarded by Animated Armor NPCs who aggro if you get too close.

To the Southwest of the waypoint, guarded by Animated Armor NPCs who aggro if you get too close. Scimitar Mould - The shootable levers that operate the last moving platform that links the walkway have a corpse next to them - with the Scimitar Mould on that.

The shootable levers that operate the last moving platform that links the walkway have a corpse next to them - with the Scimitar Mould on that. Shield Mould - At the very beginning of the walkway, use a different moving platform to leap across to some large, locked doors. Unlock them with a lockpick, then enter the dormitory to find the Mould on a corpse ahead of you.

At the very beginning of the walkway, use a different moving platform to leap across to some large, locked doors. Unlock them with a lockpick, then enter the dormitory to find the Mould on a corpse ahead of you. Splint Mould - From the Ancient Forge waypoint, turn left (Northeast) and up the stairs. The Mould is ahead.

All Mithral Ore locations

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

At time of writing there are only two locations we know of to obtain Mithral Ore, but they're both close to the Forge itself.

The locations of the Mithral Ore in Baldur's Gate 3 are:

While heading down the steps to the Forge from the waypoint, turn left and leap over the lava . You'll get attacked by some Magma Mephits, but once killed, there'll be a glowing blue Ore Deposit. Hit it with any bludgeoning weapon to break it and take the Mithral Ore.

. You'll get attacked by some Magma Mephits, but once killed, there'll be a glowing blue Ore Deposit. Hit it with any bludgeoning weapon to break it and take the Mithral Ore. From the Ancient Forge waypoint, head Southwest, past the Animated Armor, and down to the lava pools. There's a safe path leading through them to another glowing blue Ore Deposit - head over and bash it with a Bludgeoning weapon.

Because there's only two Mithral Ores to get, this means you can only use the Adamantine Forge twice in the whole game, despite the fact there's six various Moulds and potential creations. Consider carefully when choosing what you want to make.

How to beat the Grym boss fight in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The first time you try to use the forge, turning the Lava Valve will also release Grym, a giant Mithral construct who guards the Adamantine Forge. Grym has massive amounts of health, but there is actually a secret way to do big damage to him. Here's how it works:

Grym is immune or resistant to all attacks, unless "Superheated" , which happens when he stands in the lava.

, which happens when he stands in the lava. When Superheated, he has a few more vulnerabilities, the big one being Bludgeoning attacks, which he takes double damage from .

. By pressing the Forge Lever , players can bring the mechanised hammer down on the crucible in the centre - and do massive bludgeoning damage to anything standing there.

, players can bring the mechanised hammer down on the crucible in the centre - and do to anything standing there. Grym automatically pursues the last enemy to do damage to him, heading in a straight line towards them.

heading in a straight line towards them. Therefore, the secret is to superheat Grym with lava from the valve, lure him under the central hammer, and pull the lever to do huge damage to him.

to do huge damage to him. The hammer won't kill him outright, but will do easily over a hundred damage, and you can hit him with it again if you can keep him on that platform or lure him back .

. The first time you use the hammer, it will also summon four Magma Mephits who attack you.

who attack you. Obviously, don't stand in the lava. It does huge damage and will probably down you immediately.

It does huge damage and will probably down you immediately. The lava will drain two turns after being summoned, so the Lava Valve will need turning again.

after being summoned, so the Lava Valve will need turning again. The Forge Lever can be triggered from a distance if you shoot it with a bow or crossbow.

Once destroyed, Grym won't come back, and you can loot his body for an Adamantine Helmet. You can also keep using the Forge - this time without being attacked by Mephits or scary giant magical robots, thankfully.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission