How to highlight objects in Baldur's Gate 3

By Joel Franey
published

Highlighting objects can reveal secrets and less obvious elements in BG3

A devil in Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Want to highlight objects in Baldur's Gate 3? It's an important feature and one you'll want to use liberally, as the distant camera perspective and complex environments can make it easy to miss important details in Baldur's Gate 3. Fortunately developer Larian Studios have included a way to highlight objects, items and more - which we'll explain below.

Highlighting objects in Baldur's Gate 3 explained

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You can highlight objects in Baldur's Gate 3 by pressing and holding the Left Alt button, usually to the left of the space bar. Objects, items and certain environmental details will all be marked in yellow while you hold the button, as well as having their name on them.

Keep in mind that this won't necessarily highlight everything - only things your character can currently see. Enemies in stealth, things that are too far away, traps or secrets they haven't spotted, or little details like the Baldur's Gate 3 scuffed rock can all go missed by the highlight option. It doesn't reveal new things, only marking what's already there. Keep this in mind - it's still entirely possible to step on a tripwire you didn't notice and have a rock squash you.

Objects like that are marked by successful passive checks that all the Baldur's Gate 3 party make when the game decides that they're close enough to have a chance to spot the object in question. Some objects might be easier or harder to notice, depending, while characters with high perception, insight, investigation or similar Baldur's Gate 3 skills are better at noticing less-obvious elements in the world around them.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

