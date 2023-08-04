The Baldur's Gate 3 scuffed rock explained

By Joel Franey
published

The scuffed rock on the beach in BG3 can be moved to get treasure underneath.

The Scuffed Rock in Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Baldur's Gate 3 scuffed rock found in the opening area is something that the game highlights if you get too close and pass a nature check, but once you're there it's not clear how to move the scuffed rock or what you're supposed to do with it. It's a little puzzle of sorts that we'll explain below, as there's a Harpers' treasure box under it. Here's how to move the scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3 and get the rewards beneath.

How to move the scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image: © Larian Studios)

The scuffed rock in Baldur's Gate 3 is found on the little path along the beach just South of where you encounter Astarion, jumping over a small gap to a little cave. When you're close, the characters in the party will roll a passive Nature check. If they pass, the Scuffed Rock is highlighted as an item. Then simply take over a character with high strength, like Lae'zel or Karlach, and when you're in control of them, simply click and hold the Left Mouse Button on the scuffed rock and drag it to move it.

Once moved, there will be a treasure chest beneath, containing the following:

  • Harper's Map (leading to a further treasure in the Baldur's Gate 3 Underdark)
  • Harper's Notebook
  • Ruby
  • Potion of Speed (x2) 
  • Gold (x13)
  • Agate
This is a good way to make some money early on, as the Ruby and Agate can both be sold to merchants when you find them - plus the Potions of Speed can come in clutch for certain more difficult battles. And of course, once you make it to the Underdark much later in the game, there's a chance to get further loot as directed on the map. The only tricky bit is that if your characters fail the passive nature check, they won't know there's a rock to move - try reloading the save to try again, or swap out new Baldur's Gate 3 party members so they can try and spot it.

