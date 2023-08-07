How to find Dammon in Baldur's Gate 3 and bring him infernal iron

If you're looking for Dammon in Baldur's Gate 3, there are three places to look. You'll first meet him at Emerald Grove, shortly after you work out what to do after the ship crashes in Baldur's Gate 3 . Depending on choices you make, Dammon will turn up again later at the Last Light Inn during Act 2 of the game, before continuing on his way to Baldur's Gate with the rest of the refugees.

Dammon is an easy NPC to miss, but he turns out to be very important - especially if you're looking to collect some infernal iron to help fix a certain Baldur's Gate 3 companion. Here's how to find Dammon, as well as some infernal iron locations hidden around the vast map. Hint: they're in chests, mostly.

Baldur's Gate 3 Dammon locations

The first place you'll find Dammon in BG3 is at Emerald Grove. He's in The Hollow section of the area, down the stairs just past where you'll find the gnome trader and the Baldur's Gate 3 Strange Ox . He will stay here until you either raid Emerald Grove or kill all the goblins – and if you opt for the former, you'll actually end up killing Dammon.

Once you commence Act 2, and granted you spoke with him earlier and didn't side with BG3 drow commander Minathra earlier on, Dammon will be among his fellow tiefling refugees at the Last Light Inn in the Shadowlands. He'll be working at the Forge, just to the right of the inn as you walk up toward it.

Why can't I find Dammon in Baldur's Gate 3? Thanks to the game's branching storylines, it's possible to lock yourself out of finding Dammon for quite some time. If you never spoke with Dammon before dealing with Minathra and the other Goblin Leaders in Baldur's Gate 3 , it's possible you won't find him at Last Light Inn at all. We have yet to reach Baldur's Gate ourselves, but it's possible that you will be able to find Dammon somewhere in the city in Act 3 if he doesn't turn up in the Shadowlands.

How to get infernal iron in Baldur's Gate 3

Infernal iron is a necessary material to help fix Karlach's engine in Baldur's Gate 3 . It's incredibly rare, however, so you might be wondering how to get your hands on some.

Here are two locations where we've managed to find some infernal iron so far:

Blighted Village: enter the smashed-up house just to the right of where the fast travel rune is, and cast a fire spell on the calcified cobweb in the middle of the large room. Jump down the hole, climb the ladder, and pick the lock to open the chest in an enclave just on your right. The iron is inside the chest. Don't touch the large gold-glowing chest on the ground, as it is rigged and will blow up the ladder next to it.

enter the smashed-up house just to the right of where the fast travel rune is, and cast a fire spell on the calcified cobweb in the middle of the large room. Jump down the hole, climb the ladder, and pick the lock to open the chest in an enclave just on your right. The iron is inside the chest. Don't touch the large gold-glowing chest on the ground, as it is rigged and will blow up the ladder next to it. Shattered Sanctum: inside the BG3 Goblin Camp, you can find a piece of infernal iron near where you killed Dror Ragzlin. Head up the stairs to the left of his throne and use a lockpick on the metal grate door you'll find at the back of the room. Infernal iron can be looted from Ragzlin's treasures.

That's all we have for now, but we will update this guide as more pieces are found.

