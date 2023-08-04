How to find the Strange Ox in Baldur's Gate 3 and get the Shapeshifter Boon ring

While exploring Emerald Grove, you'll come across a Strange Ox in Baldur's Gate 3. Talking to it doesn't really help too much, but he has a secret that can give you some powerful loot.

Killing the ox might not sound like the best way to go about things, and there is another way you can interact with it instead. You'll need to be able to converse with animals to do so, but there are ways around that if your Baldur's Gate 3 race doesn't give you innate skills to do so. However you go about it, it makes for an interesting mystery either way. Here's what happens when you attack or leave the Strange Ox alone, as well as what you can loot from this Baldur's Gate 3 NPC.

Baldur's Gate 3 Strange Ox location

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You'll find the Strange Ox just past the trader in Emerald Grove, the druid hideout encountered in the early hours of Baldur's Gate 3. To talk to it, you'll need some sort of potion, scroll, or spell that lets you converse with animals.

You can buy a Potion of Animal Speaking from some vendors, or maybe one of your Baldur's Gate 3 companions has the spell in their inventory. Forest Gnomes have an innate ability to talk to all creatures, so you might already have this part sorted if you chose to play as one in character creation at the start of the game.

What to do with the Strange Ox in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Drink your potion or cast your spell if needed, and walk right up to the ox to get chatting. Talking to the Strange Ox only raises your suspicions more, so you'll need to perform an Arcana check to do so. Then, you can choose to use Persuasion, Deception, or Intimidation to try and get more intel. Whichever you choose, try to select one that gives you an advantage.

Even if you succeed the skill check, the ox still isn't letting on anything else other than the fact that he's on his way to Baldur's Gate. That's all you'll get out of him, so you can either leave him alone or choose to attack.

Attacking will immediately coat you in a strong acid that can easily decimate your health if you haven't been working your way toward the Baldur's Gate 3 level cap , so be mindful not to do this until you're strong enough. It will go down with a few heavy attacks, and you'll be able to loot a Shapeshifter Boon Ring from its corpse. It's a useful tool for companions like Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3 , being a shapeshifter himself, but you can use it to bolster any of your party members' skills if they can cast some sort of disguise over themselves.

