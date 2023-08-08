Baldur's Gate 3 Last Light Inn and shadow curse guide

There's lots to do at the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3 from lifting the shadow curse, helping Isobel and waking up Art Cullagh. Obviously prioritizing your time can be tricky. The dark-drenched environs of the Shadowlands are made all the tougher thanks to new shadowy enemies that come out of nowhere and can deal hefty necrotic damage, so finding a way to protect yourself from the shadowcurse is paramount.

To do so, you'll need to help Baldur's Gate 3's bear-druid Halsin track down someone called Thaniel. There's also Isobel the Selune Cleric to think about, as well as your main mission goal of infiltrating Moonrise Tower. There are a few ways you can go about things in this section of Baldur's Gate 3 , so here's a guide to all things Last Light Inn to help you decide how to proceed.

Baldur's Gate 3 Last Light Inn main objectives

Protect or kidnap Isobel

Wake Art Cullagh

Lift the Shadow Curse with Halsin

Kidnap Isobel or protect her from Marcus in Baldur's Gate 3?

(Image credit: Larian)

The question of whether to protect Isobel or use her to get into Moonrise Tower comes up pretty much as soon as you get to Last Light Inn. After speaking with Jaheira and heading upstairs to Isobel's room, you will be attacked by a Flaming Fist cultist named Marcus who will attempt to kidnap Isobel, a Selune cleric, and take her to Moonrise Tower to see Ketheric Thorm.

If you side with Marcus and kidnap Isobel, you'll avoid having to fight him and his Horrible Beasts. It's also your ticket to getting into Moonrise Tower unobstructed, though it comes at the cost of never having Jaheira join your party.

If you decide to defend Isobel, you'll have to defeat Marcus and his cronies first. The battle isn't too tough, given the Harpers will rally to your aid and take care of said cronies for you, so you can focus your party on defeating marcus – magic-oriented companions like Wyll and Gale are decent for this battle, as is BG3 zariel tiefling Karlach thanks to her brute strength.

If you decide to side with Isobel, you will have another opportunity to backtrack on that by playing up to your Dark Urge origin in Baldur's Gate 3 if you selected it in character creation. Your Urge instructs you to kill "that sweet cleric" Isobel, and if you succumb to the urge, it immediately destroys the Moonshield protecting the Last Light Inn and triggers a battle against the undead - and Jaheira, who you'll also lose as a potential companion for your crimes.

How to wake up Art Cullagh in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Baldur's Gate 3)

To wake up Art Cullagh, the sleeping man in the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll need to travel to the House of Healing nearby and find a lute to play for him. The lute is, ironically enough, looted from the corpse of Malus Thorm, the mad undead doctor you'll find in the operating theatre of the House of Healing.

Like everything and everyone else in the Shadowlands, Malus Thorm is a tough enemy to fight. Get around this gruelling boss battle by selecting BG3 companion Astarion to do the sweet talking for you - if you roll the dice right, Malus will tell his army of Ratched-esque zombie nurses to kill one another before he offs himself, saving you a gruelling battle.

Once Malus Thorm is dead (for real this time), you can search his body for Art Cullogh's lute and bring it back to the Last Light Inn to play for him. The music rouses Art, which will prompt Halsin to ask you to meet him by the river. Here, you'll be defending him from hordes of enemies as he goes off in search of Thaniel in the Shadowfell, so be sure to bring your strongest magical companions.

How to protect Halsin and lift the shadow curse in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Baldur's Gate 3)

To lift the Shadow Curse, Halsin needs to venture into the Shadowfell to bring back Thaniel. You'll have to hold off a horde of shadowy enemies for four turns, protecting the portal and preventing enemies from attacking it. If the portal breaks, Halsin will be lost in the Shadow Fell and you won't be able to break the curse.

This battle is a brutal one, even on the lowest Baldur's Gate 3 difficulty . Try to spread your party out and prioritize defeating the archers, whose ranged attacks can quickly decimate the portal given the sheer number of enemies attacking back to back. Use area-of-damage spells or acid vials to deal damage to multiple foes in one move. You can also throw some bottles of grease and set them on fire with a fire attack, since enemies like the Shadow Creeper are susceptible to fire damage.

A really helpful method to protect Halsin and the portal is to purchase a Scroll of Wall of Stone from the Last Light Inn trade. Use it to build a wall blocking off the shrubbery to the right of the portal, keep some enemies out and blocking their arrows. More and more shadows and undead foes will spawn during the four turns you'll need to hold down the fort, and since the most damage comes from these undead warriors, you'll want to make sure they can't get anywhere close.

After four turns have passed, Halsin will emerge from the portal with Thaniel and the enemies will evaporate. You're now one step closer to banishing the shadow plague for good!