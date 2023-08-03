What is the Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Baldur's Gate 3 Dark Urge origin lets you play the game through a certain frame of mind: a bloodthirsty one. As well as assigning a fixed Baldur's Gate 3 background to your character, Dark Urge adds new quest items in the form of unique personal goals. You'll only get these while playing this origin type, and some of them are disturbing to say the least.

Sure, our conversations with a Baldur's Gate 3 lead writer hinted that players should create a character instead of using an origin for their first playthrough, but I got curious. In case curiosity is getting the better of you, too, here's everything you need to know about the Dark Urge and what it might entail for your playthrough.

Should you play Baldur's Gate 3 Dark Urge?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You can play as a Dark Urge origin from your very first Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should. As recommended by a writer at developer Larian Studios, the Dark Urge origin choice in the game's comprehensive character customization menu offers a sordid twist on the main game plotline. It might be better appreciated once you've already played the main campaign as a totally original character, giving you more scope for comparison. However, nothing is stopping you from selecting it from the get-go. It really comes down to personal preference – do you mind having an angsty backstory underscoring the game's events? Are you planning on playing a ruthless villain-type anyway? Or are you trying to be as humane as possible? If the latter is true for you, Dark Urge is not the Baldur's Gate 3 origin you'll want to opt for.

TL;DR: If you've played BG3 in Early Access and are keen for something new, Dark Urge might be something to consider. If you're just stepping in for the first time and don't want anything to detract from the core experience, it's probably something to try after you complete it at least once.

How does Dark Urge change Baldur's Gate 3?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

In my own play through so far, Dark Urge doesn't seem to have changed much of the campaign plot. Nor does it lock you into a certain appearance while making your character. Selecting Dark Urge as an origin does lock your background in as the Haunted One – "you see flashes of a wicked face in your dreams" – but you can still choose your own appearance, class, and race. You'll also run into the same cohort of Baldur's Gate 3 companions on your journey, so choosing Dark Urge doesn't seem to lose you any friends at face value.

Aside from additional voice-over narration lines, one way the Dark Urge manifests is through dialogue options. During a conversation with an NPC, or even while having a private moment of thought, you'll often see a response option that sounds a bit more violent than the others. Whether it's dreaming of Asterion's "perfect pretty corpse" or letting a tiefling child die for your own amusement, your Dark Urge is always there to offer a wickeder, more macabre view of the world. Whether or not you follow the urge is entirely your prerogative; you can embrace it or fight against it, and what happens next is yet to be seen.

There are some unique gameplay moments that seem to only happen with Dark Urge selected. An example of this is when your character brutally murders a tiefling bard named Alfira after she asks to join your party in earnest. While staying overnight at Emerald Grove and taking a long rest in Baldur's Gate 3 , your Dark Urge character will awaken to find Alfina's butchered corpse splayed out in front of their bedroll, blood all over their hands. You can choose to quietly bury the body in a ditch, do nothing, or come clean to your companions. This is just one Dark Urge-specific moment in Baldur's Gate 3 we've come across so far, but it seems that the Dark Urge could offer many more surprises on the way.

Can you romance with Baldur's Gate 3 Dark Urge?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 romance is a huge draw for many people, and although it's been incredibly difficult to raise my approval with any one of them enough to garner their affections, it seems you can still romance your companions as a Dark Urge origin. The object of your desires is now known as your Baldur's Gate 3 guardian, and since I still got to create mine in during character creation, it seems wooing your party is still on the cards.