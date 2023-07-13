How to take Long and Short Rests in Baldur's Gate 3

A short rest in Baldur's Gate 3 is very different from a long rest, both of which serve different functions and provide different bonuses to the characters who undertake them. But how do you take a short rest or a long rest in Baldur's Gate 3, and what are the perks of either one? We'll cover how to take rests to regain health and spells, as well as what it costs, how many you can do, and what the actual benefits of taking a nap in the middle of a dungeon are.

How to take short rests in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image: © Larian Studios) To take a short rest in Baldur's Gate 3, hold down the little icon of a Campfire on the right of the user interface, marked above. That'll bring up two more icons above it - the one at the top, that looks like an upside down sunrise with two blue dots on it, is the one you press to take a short rest. You can take a short rest twice per day (the lit blue dots on the icon representing how many times you can do it), before you run out and have to take a long rest to reset the counter back to full.

How to take long rests in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image: © Larian Studios) Long rests in Baldur's Gate 3 are taken in a very similar way. Press the icon of a Campfire on the right of the user interface, and the icon of a moon and stars that appears is what you press to trigger a long rest. Once you do, you'll be teleported to a safe "Campsite" zone where you can talk to your various Baldur's Gate 3 companions and eventually trigger a long rest properly by interacting with the bedroll. You can take long rests whenever you want, but you need supplies (food) to make the most out of them. Long rests also end the day and start a new one, so any timed elements to quests or the story may carry on while you're having a snooze.

What's the difference between a short rest and a long rest?

Short rests and long rests have different advantages and disadvantages in Baldur's Gate 3. Here's what happens each time you trigger one.

Short rests…

Can only be used twice per day/long rest.

Can be done at any point out of combat or dialogue.

Reset or refuel certain limited-use class or race abilities (check their descriptions).

Regain a small amount of health for every character.

Allow Warlocks to regain their spell slots.

Long rests…

Can be done at any point out of combat or dialogue.

Cost 40 Supplies to get the full benefits.

Regain all health and spell slots for all characters and classes.

Reset or refuel all limited-use class or race abilities.

Allow the party to regain all short rests.

Progress time by one day.

Allow players to change their Baldur's Gate 3 party composition.

Allow players to have certain in-depth dialogue with their companions.

Allow players to talk to Withers at the Campsite (if he's been found in his Crypt), which is how to revive dead characters in Baldur's Gate 3

The important thing about long rests is that you need to have the supplies, otherwise your health and spell slots are only restored to half of their maximum, and you don't get your short rests back. Supplies are very easy to find - just keep an eye out for anything even remotely classed as food and stuff it into your inventory, from rum to cheese wheels to fish heads.

