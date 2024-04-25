All Manor Lords scenarios and template difficulties explained

There are three Manor Lords scenarios to choose from, each reflecting a specific end goal. Being a city builder-meets-RTS game, which of the three you pick should depend on whether you want a balanced experience or to focus on one genre over the other. You can also create your own custom game, but it's good to have a handle on the basics first.

If you're unsure about which Manor Lords scenario to start off with, we're here to help. This guide will go over each one to give you an idea of what to expect in each set scenario, and how altering your template difficulty setting might change things like AI aggression, starting season, and raider frequency.

Manor Lords scenarios and presets

Rise to Prosperity (city builder only mode)

(city builder only mode) Restoring the Peace (balanced mode)

(balanced mode) On the Edge ("survival" mode)

Manor Lords Rise to Prosperity scenario

End goal: Growth

Starting season (default): Spring

Starting season (challenging): Winter

The Rise to Prosperity Manor Lords scenario is the one I recommend new players choose first. This combat-free game mode allows you to lean into the game's vast array of management systems and get to know each one before you even think about the RTS elements, and trust me, there's plenty to see and do in Rise to Prosperity without worrying about bandits.

Since Rise to Prosperity has the Growth end goal, your winning conditions are simple: reach the Large Town settlement rank at your own pace. To do this, you'll need to tend to the needs of your townsfolk and keep their approval high enough, which in turn will attract new settlers to move in and help keep the town thriving. Spring is the ideal time to start any new scenario across the board, but it is especially helpful in Rise to Prosperity if you want to stockpile as much seasonal Manor Lords food and supplies before a harsh winter – which is exactly when things kick off if you're playing on the challenging difficulty setting.

Manor Lords Restoring the Peace scenario

End goal: Domination

Starting setting (all difficulties): Spring

The Restoring the Peace scenario in Manor Lords provides a more even keel between city building and RTS combat. With an end goal of Domination, your aim is to eliminate all neighboring lords and claim their land. The size of your settlement is less important than dividing and conquering in this scenario, though you will still need plenty of hands on deck if you want to prepare your own militia, so you can't ignore the needs of your people entirely.

The main difference implemented by a higher difficulty level is AI aggression, which is Balanced by default and Aggressive in challenging mode. This will indicate how often your township is attacked by bandits and raiders, so choose wisely.

Manor Lords On the Edge scenario

End goal (default): Growth

End goal (challenging): Conquest

Starting season (default): Spring

Starting season (challenging): Winter

The most intense Manor Lords scenario is aptly named On the Edge, because that is how you'll be feeling most of the time. This setting feels like the game's unofficial "survival" mode, with the default version tasking you with building your settlement rank up to that of Large Town while fending off aggressive bandit attacks multiple times per in-game year. It's basically Rise to Prosperity with actual enemies.

When raising the difficulty level to challenging, your end goal switches to Conquest – claim all territories to win – and you'll start your grueling mission at the height of winter. There will also already be two bandit camps on the map from the get-go, so expect your hard-earned materials and supplies to be pilfered on the regular even when you aren't besieged. Hey, it's called On the Edge for a reason.

