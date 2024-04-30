How to find Bones Callers in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves Bone Callers are a new throwable item that you can chuck out to call three skeletons to your aid, briefly helping you battle any nearby threat. Having allies to fight alongside you that aren't just your crew is a huge help, so keeping one or two of these handy during your Sea of Thieves voyages will be very useful. However, finding Bone Callers in the vast ocean of piracy isn't easy as they seem to have quite a low chance of spawning compared to other throwable, so here's what you need to know about finding Bone Callers in Sea of Thieves and how to use them.

Sea of Thieves Bone Caller locations

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Bone Caller is a new throwable item in Sea of Thieves that, when tossed out, will deploy three allied skeletons to fight by your side for a limited time. Bone Callers can be found in barrels but have a low chance of spawning. Although, fortress islands, such as Sailor's Knot Stronghold, the Fort of the Damned, Kraken Watchtower, and Molten Sands Fortress, seem to be a fairly reliable place to find them based on my experience searching. On the fortresses I explored, I found one barrel containing two Bone Callers each.

How Bone Callers work in Sea of Thieves

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As mentioned, chucking out a Bone Caller from the 'Throwables' section of your inventory summons three skeletons to fight with you. The friendly skellies get green names so you can tell them apart and will wander around the area seeking out enemies to attack, be they other skeletons, enemy players, or something else threatening the Sea of Thieves.

When it comes to combat, the skeletons seem to be a tad more resilient than regular skeletons but aren't much better at using their guns and swords. Using these weapons is also all they can do and they're not a crew substitute that can help you in any other way. You also can't direct them in combat as they'll just attack whatever is closest or is attacking them in the moment. Importantly, they also only last for about one minute before disintegrating, assuming they haven't been killed already. Be aware that skeletons can't swim or use ladders, so they can't embark or disembark from your ship.

Regardless, they can be an excellent distraction, drawing the attention of enemies or getting in the way of other players so that you can heal, reload, or retreat. Skeletons from Bone Callers are limited, so while each player can only have three allied skeletons at a time, a full crew of four players could have a pirate posse of up to 12 skeletons at once. Although, since Bone Callers are throwables, one of the best uses for them is to load them into your ship's cannons and fire them at enemy ships to get the skeletons to do the boarding for you.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.