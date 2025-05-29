How to unlock the Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign is probably the last character class you'll unlock, a spirit-summoning necromancer who uses minions to both draw attention and attack enemies accordingly. She's also pretty powerful, arguably more so than any other ranged attacker, so definitely worth getting at the earliest opportunity.

However, unlocking her is a little bit of an esoteric and secretive process, but having done it myself, I'll explain how to do so below, as well as how she plays compared to the other best Elden Ring Nightreign classes. Here's how to unlock the Revenant in Nightreign, with all the steps laid out clearly.

How to play as the Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

To unlock the Revenant class in Nightreign, you need to take the following steps:

Complete the first expedition and defeat the Tricephalos. When you return to the Roundtable Hold, visit the Small Jar Bazaar. Buy the Besmirched Frame from the potboy for 1500 Murk. At this point, there should be a small yellow exclamation mark on the Roundtable Hold map, just east of the main room.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Interact with the ghostly phantom in the marked area, but make sure you're currently the character you're most comfortable fighting as when solo! You will be teleported back to the tutorial area. Head up the steps to begin a boss fight with the Night Idol and several summoned enemies. Win the boss fight and you'll be returned to the Roundtable Hold, with the Revenant added to your playable characters!

How to beat the Night Idol boss fight in Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Night Idol boss fight in Elden Ring is actually with the Revenant herself (just under a different name), in which you fight the summoner mage dressed in white while she brings spirits out to attack you. This is a fight you have to do alone, so you'll need to be extremely careful, as there's nobody around to revive you. Here's our best advice on how to handle it.

Play an evasive class, like the Duchess, Ironeye, Executor or Recluse. This is a fight where being able to stay agile is important, and tanky, slow classes like the Raider or Guardian might struggle.

like the Duchess, Ironeye, Executor or Recluse. This is a fight where being able to stay agile is important, and tanky, slow classes like the Raider or Guardian might struggle. Kite the Spirits to bring them down first. The fight ends when you defeat the Night Idol summoner herself, but that'll be very hard to do safely if you're getting attacked from all sides by summons. Lure the faster, weaker ones away to take them down, while keeping an eye on the ranged enemies.

The fight ends when you defeat the Night Idol summoner herself, but that'll be very hard to do safely if you're getting attacked from all sides by summons. Lure the faster, weaker ones away to take them down, while keeping an eye on the ranged enemies. Fight the Spirits in a specific order. I recommend defeating at least the Assassin and Pumpkin Head (in that order), then ignoring or fighting the giant skeleton depending on whether you think you can avoid its projectiles.

I recommend defeating at least the Assassin and Pumpkin Head (in that order), then ignoring or fighting the giant skeleton depending on whether you think you can avoid its projectiles. The Idol is quick, and hard to hit with ranged attacks. The Summoner herself is an agile foe, and you'll struggle to hit her with ranged attacks from a distance. It's easier as you close the distance and give her less chance to dodge, but ultimately this is where melee is better.

The Summoner herself is an agile foe, and you'll struggle to hit her with ranged attacks from a distance. It's easier as you close the distance and give her less chance to dodge, but ultimately this is where melee is better. The pillars will block attacks, but not all of them, and not forever. The standing stone pillars can help to block attacks from the Skeleton Spirit, but they'll break down if they're hit by too much. Likewise, some of the Idol's spells, like the golden discs, will pass through them.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Ultimately the Idol herself is something of a glass cannon, hence why she uses spells, summons and evasion to keep you at bay. However, hold up the assault and she'll be defeated before long.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.