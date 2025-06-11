Elden Ring Nightreign player beats the final boss solo using nothing but a bell, after presumably giving the guy tinnitus by ringing it so many times

When you're playing a roguelite, the best thing you can hope for is consistency. One Elden Ring Nightreign player has found it, but are you willing to put up with hearing a bell jingle hundreds of times a run?

Vtuber Syrobe posts a video to YouTube (spotted by our friends over at PC Gamer ) that shows not only the Wraith Calling Bell in action, soloing the Night Aspect final boss, but also an easy movement tech you can learn to ensure you don't get a movement penalty for casting the magic item.

If you surge sprint, slide, and hold your block button while you slide, you can then cast while running. Syrobe says this stops the movement penalty you'd normally get when casting spells or using magical items, and it works with the bell as well. The only issue is it absolutely burns through your stamina, so the Vtuber reckons it'll be better in trios than solo runs.

Can You Beat Nightreign using ONLY Wraith Calling Bell? Night Aspect Recluse SOLO @syrobe - YouTube Watch On

The bell itself is simple to find; just search graveyards and you're almost guaranteed to get one early in your run. This consistency is what makes it so good. It's a solid magic weapon, not the best by any means, but since you can always craft your build around it, you'll have more chance of winning if you get good with it.

It fires a slow-moving magical bubble at whatever enemy you're locked on to and tracks them for a considerable time. It's got a low-cost to use as well, meaning you can completely surround even nimble foes with it, making it incredibly simple to use.

It's been considerably buffed since its appearance in Elden Ring, so make sure you give it and some other weapons you overlooked a go in Nightreign. You may find the new OP meta weapon.

The only drawback is the bell jingles every single time you use it. Every. Single. Time. By the end of a run you'll hear it in your ears like the constant and familiar drone of tinnitus. PC Gamer counted around 80 ring-a ding dings during the final fight, so it might make you want to make you turn your TV volume off. Happy hunting.

If you want help, check out our guide with all the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses explained . You'll be defeating them all in no time.