Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure walkthrough and guide

The Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure side mission has many players stuck on the section to investigate Arin's whereabouts, as the missing citizen of Xion is… er, somewhere, with no clear indication about where to go hunting. For those finding this particular side quest a challenge, I've put together a guide and walkthrough on the Stolen Treasure mission in Stellar Blade, as well as where to find Arin and the eventual rewards for doing so.

Stolen Treasure mission walkthrough for Stellar Blade

(Image credit: Sony)

The Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure mission is a relatively short one, but the sticking point is knowing where to go next and what the actual steps involved are, with some detective work replacing the more normal map icons involved. Don't worry though - I'll show you the step by step process below.

To start the Stolen Treasure mission, speak to Lyle, the NPC store owner in the shop on your right when you enter Xion. You'll need to have retrieved the second Hyper Cell as part of the main plot to do this. Lyle tells you his daughter Arin stole a Buddah statue and made off with it. Now you need to investigate Arin's whereabouts and track her down. First, speak to Kaya at the Sister's Junk shop in West Xion, then choose the dialogue option "Arin's whereabouts". She mentions a Villa in the Wasteland. Head to the Wasteland - the Villa with the giant orb on top is at the spot we've marked on the map. If you head behind it (East), you can hear cries for help.

(Image credit: Sony)

A scan will reveal Arin is on the cliff behind the Villa, being hassled by enemies. There's no direct route up - you need to go around the region and circle round on the path shown. Once there, kill the enemies hassling Arin and speak to her afterwards. Then head back to Lyle in Xion and speak to them both to complete the quest. You'll be rewarded with various resources and materials. More importantly, Lyle's shop opens up afterwards, from which new items and outfits can be bought.

(Image credit: Sony)

Like I said, it's a shorter mission with a particular sticking point - nailing down exactly where to look for the Villa. Frankly, a ramshackle shanty-house with some sort of fuel pod on it feels like it's not quite worthy of the term, but once you know where to look, the rest of it should be relatively smooth sailing.

