Want to know how to revive dead characters in Baldur's Gate 3? There are multiple ways to resurrect companions who have been killed, but most of them are based on either rare items or spending lots of money. If you've seen an ally slain in combat (probably Gale, the most fragile of the team) and want them brought back to life, we'll walk you through the various ways you can revive the dead in BG3, and what the costs and consequences of it are.

We know of three ways to revive dead characters in Baldur's Gate 3 and bring them back after they've died, assuming you don't want to reload a save. Use a Scroll of Revivify. These single-use consumable items are capable of bringing back a dead character to life with a single hit point when you use the Scroll on their body. They're occasionally sold by merchants, but often incredibly expensive, costing hundreds of gold.

Pay the Undead Necromancer Withers. Withers is an NPC found at the very end of the Baldur's Gate 3 Dank Crypt dungeon, and we've outlined specifically how to reach him at the attached guide. When you do, Withers heads back to your campsite as a permanent NPC merchant. If you pay him 200 Gold, he'll revive a fallen ally back into the team.

Cast the Revivify Spell. This level 3 magic is one of the most potent Baldur's Gate 3 spells, accessible to healing classes like Clerics and Paladins of fifth level and up (meaning that Shadowheart will be able to learn it). Like the scroll, it brings back a fallen teammate to life with one hit point, but you'll need to level up a lot before you can choose it.

Of course, the best solution is not to let them reach this point in the first place, catching allies when they go down and before they can properly die. It's worth having at least one Baldur's Gate 3 party member with the Healing Word spell, a ranged heal that can be cast as a bonus action, and serves as a great way to pull dying companions from the brink.

