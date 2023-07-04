Best Baldur's Gate 3 party composition and team

The best party composition in Baldur's Gate 3 depends on what you want to achieve, as well as what class your own character is, but there are some clear companions and teammates you want to bring with you in most cases - mainly Shadowheart. Nonetheless, we'll go over the best party members to bring with you at any one time, what they have to offer, and how you can make the best team composition for your party in Baldur's Gate 3.

Best party in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

For the best party in Baldur's Gate 3, it depends on what you want to achieve. Here's a selection of team builds for various situations, and how you want to spec them (characters are also arranged in terms of priority, highest as most essential).

All-purpose Adventuring Party Shadowheart (Healing/stealth/protection) Astarion (Stealth/lockpicks/disarming traps/sneak attacks) Lae'zel (Tank/weapon attacks/pack mule) Wyll (Charisma/all-purpose spellcasting)

Combat-focused Party Shadowheart (Healing/tank/buffs) Gael (High damage spells) Lae'zel (Tank/melee damage) Astarion (Stealth/sneak attacks)

Stealth/social Party Shadowheart (Stealth/Buffs) Wyll (Charisma/all-purpose spellcasting) Astarion (Stealth/lockpicks/disarming traps/sneak attacks) Gael (Control/enchantment spells)



You'll notice that we've omitted you, the player character. That's because considering there's no shortage of Baldur's Gate 3 classes and builds to work from, we have no idea what you'll be playing - in which case, you should work out which character you're most like, and then leave that character at home. For example, if you're a multi-purpose Charisma spellcaster, like a Bard, you probably won't need Wyll around much. If you're a tanky fighter or Barbarian, Lae'zel is a lot less essential to your team comp.

You'll also notice that Shadowheart comes up a lot - and frankly, with good reason. She heals, buffs, has a few damaging spells, Guidance is a completely overpowered cantrip that actually came first in our list of the best Baldur's Gate 3 spells, and despite being pretty well-defended, Pass Without Trace means she can give everybody a major stealth bonus. There's no party she can't fit into, especially if you give some thought to her build.

How to change party members in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image: © Larian Studios) You can change party members in Baldur's Gate 3 at the end of a Long Rest, waking up at the Campsite the next morning. At this point, you can go and speak to various teammates and ask them to stay behind, which will open up new spaces in your party of four. At this point, you can then go to any team member and ask them to join that emptied spot. Once you leave the campsite, you're somewhat locked in until the next long rest you choose to take, though not entirely. You can tell party members to go back to the Camp and empty up spaces, though the only way to fill them is if you come across one of the Baldur's Gate 3 companions you haven't recruited yet, and invite them into the empty space.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission