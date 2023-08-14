Best Baldur's Gate 3 Cleric class build and choices

The best Baldur's Gate 3 Cleric build for us at time of writing is all about two things - divine light manifested through the right Domain choice, and a dexterity score that makes your character as agile as they are wise. With so many companions already proving to be tanks and Shadowheart as an existing party Cleric, your own choice of divine warrior is worth making distinct from her - what's the point in having two clones when the whole point of a party is diversity? Still, Clerics remain one of the most powerful classes in the game, so if you want to build your own godly avatar, this is how to make the best Cleric Build in Baldur's Gate 3.

Best Cleric build in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The best Cleric build in Baldur's Gate 3 (assuming you're not working on Shadowheart) is the following:

Light Domain powers and firepower

Diverse spellcasting based in Wisdom

Dexterity combat and agility skills

Many players build their Clerics into healing tanks, and that's a totally viable option - a stalwart Gold Dwarf with the Life Domain and Heavy Armor - but we found that if you want a Cleric who's more than just a vending machine for healing, there's a lot of fun to be had in leaning into Dexterity, making a slick and sly Cleric who evades and throws out a variety of spells. Here's the basics of our build:

Race: Drow (Seldarine Drow)

Drow (Seldarine Drow) Highest attributes: Wisdom, Dexterity, Constitution

Wisdom, Dexterity, Constitution Subclass: Light Domain

Light Domain Diety: Lathander

Lathander Background: Urchin

Urchin Class Skills: Insight, Medicine

Insight, Medicine Equipment: Shortsword, Medium Armor that doesn't impose Stealth disadvantage, Shield, Dual-wield Hand Crossbows when available

Shortsword, Medium Armor that doesn't impose Stealth disadvantage, Shield, Dual-wield Hand Crossbows when available Cantrips: Light (Domain Spell), Sacred Flame, Guidance, Thaumaturgy

Light (Domain Spell), Sacred Flame, Guidance, Thaumaturgy Spells: Burning Hands (Domain Spell), Faerie Fire (Domain Spell), Guiding Bolt, Healing Word, Command, Shield of Faith

This is a bit of an unconventional build, but Dexterity serving as the foundation for a tank build is the key here, with the Drow providing a range of weapon proficiencies that can keep you on the move. This build has something for everything but leans more into ranged combat - Sacred Flame, Guiding Bolt, and the superb Healing Word are all spells that can be cast at a distance, and Dexterity itself leans into ranged combat as a rule.

With that in mind, we've gone with the Light Domain, partly because it's a devastating choice to have ready to go in Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3, partly because undead are an especially common foe and Clerics can really devastate them - the Light Clerics in particular. Don't worry too much about the actual god of choice - Lathander is a fun option simply because you'll go exploring a temple of his at one point, and it's fun to have that home team advantage.

Effectively this is a class that fights from the sidelines, throwing out magic, buffing allies, and sending crossbow bolts and bolts of sunlight at anything that looks at them funny. It's an unconventional build for a Cleric, but one that pairs well with the existing party and can coexist with Shadowheart nicely. That being said, we did copy her Urchin background - it was just too tempting to have two Dexterity skills ready to go for Dungeoneering purposes.

Later level Cleric builds: There's nothing stopping you multiclassing as you level up, and a Ranger wouldn't be a terrible choice considering your Wisdom/Dexterity skills, but Clerics are powerful enough in their own right that you probably don't need it, and you certainly don't want to lose the chance to cast Divine Intervention at level 10 onwards. Lean into equipment that rewards Radiant Damage, as that's your bread and butter, or look for Fire-empowering gear - as you level up in the Light Domain, you'll get spells like Fireball and Wall of Fire that can frankly put even a Baldur's Gate 3 Wizard to shame. A smart player will alternate between these two, depending on what kind of foes they're up against.

