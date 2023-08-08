Best Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer class build and choices

The best Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer class build emphasises raw firepower, a certain amount of charm, and yet manages to defy the stereotype of the "glass cannon" by choosing the Draconic Bloodline subclass, which adds a little extra defence to a class normally known for not being especially resilient. Our build focuses on elemental defence, honeyed words and blowing up whole rooms of foes with a finger snap. Here's how to make the best Sorcerer build in Baldur's Gate 3 - and really lean into becoming a true dragon,

Best Sorcerer build in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The best sorcerer build in Baldur's Gate 3 is built with these three factors in mind:

Raw firepower and spell damage

Dialogue and charisma

Increased defence and elemental resistance

Sorcerers, unlike any other class, have magic literally in their blood, inherited from a powerful parent or strange accident. Consequently your bloodline/subclass has massive influence on your abilities - and we consider the Draconic Bloodline to be the best one. The Storm Sorcerer is fine, if a little lacking in punchy abilities, and the Wild Magic Sorcerer is basically pure random-table nonsense, which is fun, but never really in your control - and when you're throwing around powerful magic, you need to have a handle on the situation, or risk obliteration.

Race: Green Dragonborn

Green Dragonborn Highest attributes: Charisma, Dexterity, Constitution

Charisma, Dexterity, Constitution Subclass: Draconic Bloodline (Draconic Ancestry: Red)

Draconic Bloodline (Draconic Ancestry: Red) Background: Guild Artisan

Guild Artisan Class Skills: Deception, Arcana

Deception, Arcana Equipment: It doesn't matter, you can't use anything other than sticks and knives

It doesn't matter, you can't use anything other than sticks and knives Cantrips: Firebolt, Mage Hand, Shocking Grasp, Bone Chill

Firebolt, Mage Hand, Shocking Grasp, Bone Chill Spells: Shield, Chromatic Orb (and Burning Hands from subclass)

The key here is that there's two really common damage types in Baldur's Gate 3 - Fire and Poison - and this sorcerer build will take only half damage from both, at least after a while. Your Green Dragonborn heritage will mean you're resistant to Poison from the start, and once you hit level 6 you'll be resistant to Fire too. Combine that with your increased armor and health for having sorcererous dragon scales, as well as a focus on Constitution, and you'll be a startingly robust spellcaster.

Speaking of which, the Baldur's Gate 3 spells you pick should emphasise damage, especially Fire damage, as you'll be getting buffs for that later. Your Cantrips are largely an array of damage dealers - Firebolt as the standard, but Shocking Grasp can stop enemies using opportunity attacks so you can slip away, and Bone Chill can stop enemies from healing, which can be a lifesaver. Your other spells mix elemental offensive power with a bit of defence, and need little explaining. Shield will stop you from getting downed, Chromatic Orb is a way to work around enemy resistances, and Burning Hands is a powerful short-range roaster.

Finally, your inherent need for charisma means you should take a few charm lessons. Guild Artisan will give you Persuasion and Insight, to help in dialogue, then pick Deception from the list of available Baldur's Gate 3 skills. We also choose Arcana, because mages should know a little about what they work with, but it's one you can swap out to taste. Maybe consider Intimidation if you really want to lean into being the team's "Face".

Later level Sorcerer builds: As you level, you'll unlock Metamagic abilities that help you modify your spells on the fly with Sorcery Points - and Quickened Spell, Twinned Spell and Careful Spell are definitely standouts. You'll also get a boost to all your fire damage spells at level 6, so keep that in mind when picking them, and you'll definitely want to get the Elemental Adept Feat when that comes up. You might also want to consider leaning into certain complimentary multiclasses - the Paladin isn't a terrible idea, as you'll get a lot more armor options, and it fits nicely with your Charisma focus. Still, with the Fly ability waiting for you at level 11, maybe it's better just to keep your head down.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission