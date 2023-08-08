Best Baldur's Gate 3 Monk build and choices

The Baldur's Gate 3 Monk is all about unarmed attacks, mastering the elements, and making use of stealth tactics. Being the newest class in the game, you might be wondering how to best make use of their skills - and what, exactly, unarmed combat even means.

The main advantage of the Monk Baldur's Gate 3 class is that you can save yourself loads of time hunting for powerful weapons, since unarmed attack Flurry of Blows hits twice. If you do loot a particularly heavy-hitter, though, the good news is that Monks can use both weapon and unarmed attacks in a single turn. Here's how to create the perfect Baldur's Gate 3 Monk build to really play to its strengths.

Best Monk build in Baldur's Gate 3

When considering the best build for the Monk, try to highlight these three attributes:

Stealthy yet powerful

Martial Arts and Unarmed Attacks

Ability to manipulate elements

In terms of weaknesses, the Monk's low charisma and intelligence might mean you need to rely on Baldur's Gate 3 party members like Astarion to talk your way out of a situation. Lack of a silver tongue aside, though, the Monk shows surprising strength in melee and spell combat. This can be heightened given you choose the best race and subclass for them.

Here's a top Monk build to try out for yourself:

Race: Wood Half Elf

Wood Half Elf Highest attributes: Dexterity, Wisdom, Strength, Constitution

Dexterity, Wisdom, Strength, Constitution Subclass: Way of the Four Elements

Way of the Four Elements Background: Soldier

Soldier Class skills: Athletics, Acrobatics, Stealth, Insight, Intimidation

Athletics, Acrobatics, Stealth, Insight, Intimidation Equipment: Simple weapons, shortswords, spears, pikes, unarmed attacks, light armor, shields

Wood Half Elves make excellent Monks in Baldur's Gate 3, combining the class's innate stealth proficiency with the Wood Elf's increased movement speed to allow for greater combat mobility. Paired with the Soldier background adding Athletics and Intimidation to the mix, your BG3 Monk will absolutely clean up on the battlefield.

You'll choose your subclass once you've reached Level Three, and although Way of the Open Palm sounds like a logical choice for anyone truly embracing unarmed attacks, I've found Way of the Four Elements is the perfect way to turn the Monk into an excellent magical and ranged attacker. Unarmed attacks are brilliant, but since you need to be up close and within melee range, it's not always the best in terms of applying pressure to enemies across a combat zone. Way of the Elements gives you the advantages of fire and ice to attack foes from a distance, making your Monk a lot more useful and helpful to their companions

Late game Monk builds: Once you reach Level Five, you can choose more Class Action. Gong of the Summit is an excellent AOE choice for the Monk, applying up to 24 damage to enemies in a concentrated area. Fist of Unbroken Air is another incredibly strong Class Action, costing 2 Ki points per use. You have seven Ki points to use up before you need to replenish them with a short or long rest, being the Monk's answer to Spell Slots, so be sure to make use of these powerful spells as you level up.