Best Baldur's Gate 3 Bard class build and choices

The best Baldur's Gate 3 Bard class build is about being a jack-of-all-trades, capable of a broad spectrum of talents that can serve both in and out of combat. It's a great class to pick if you need somebody who can fit in any party, and work as a substitute for similar classes like the Rogue and Warlock. With that in mind, let's talk about how to make the perfect Bard builds in Baldur's Gate 3, and what you should choose at character creation.

Best Bard build in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The best Bard build in Baldur's Gate 3 focuses on the following qualities:

Broad range of spells and skills

Dialogue and charisma

Dexterity, evasion and ranged combat

Bards don't specialise very well - they're too broad as characters, meant to have something for any situation, but they're fantastic as the leaders of a party, and a great choice when choosing a class to play as for yourself. You'll be focusing on other characters to be really good in combat and violent encounters, whereas you'll be supporting them from a distance, and soothing tempers and healing wounds when the bloodshed is over.

Here's what you need when starting on the best Bard build in Baldur's Gate 3:

Race: Forest Gnome

Forest Gnome Highest attributes: Charisma, Dexterity

Charisma, Dexterity Subclass: College of Lore

College of Lore Background: Charlatan

Charlatan Class Skills: Persuasion, Stealth. Perception or Investigation

Persuasion, Stealth. Perception or Investigation Equipment: Versatile One-Handed Weapon, Light Armor, Shield, Light Crossbow, any rockin' instrument you damn well please

Versatile One-Handed Weapon, Light Armor, Shield, Light Crossbow, any rockin' instrument you damn well please Cantrips: Mage Hand, Minor Illusion

Mage Hand, Minor Illusion Spells: Healing Word, Thunderwave, Tasha's Hideous Laughter, Feather Fall

The Forest Gnome might be a surprising choice among all the Baldur's Gate 3 races, but there's a few reasons. First of all, being able to communicate with animals (and use your charisma to control them) can be very useful throughout the game, not to mention that the Gnomish ability to be doubly resistant to half of all magic will help you in practically any battle.

Then you want to bump your Charisma and Dexterity as high as they'll go, as the first will keep you powerful, the second will keep you evasive. Your skills are chosen to match these as well as what is usually most helpful, to the extent that you may not even need a rogue on the team. Some Bards may feel a need to dual-wield - but we don't recommend it, except maybe unless you want to use two hand crossbows at once. Burning a bonus action is too expensive when you have powerful spells like Healing Word at your disposal.

Oh, and speaking of which, Healing Word is a ridiculously broken spell, capable of reviving an ally quickly from across a room. Never do without it. Your other spells each have a purpose - Thunderwave clears enemies from around you, Tasha's Laughter will incapacitate bosses or threats, and Feather Fall will help characters explore, though it's definitely the one you can get away with swapping out most.

Oh, and I'll say it - we didn't include Vicious Mockery. I know, I know, it's a lot of fun conceptually, but mechanically it's one of the weakest combat cantrips in the game, and if you're in range of an enemy you might as well shoot them with a crossbow, especially if you can set it on fire. Mage Hand is very useful in a lot of situations, as is Minor Illusion if you're sneaking about, so pick those instead. Then, when you get the College of Lore subclass, you can get even more spells for even more diverse options.

Later level Bard builds: Magic items that increase your diversity of skills are what you need to find. Amulets, Rings and such usually provide, as well as any number of boots that'll allow you to explore more freely and stay out of enemy's attacks. If you want to focus on skills, consider multiclassing into Baldur's Gate 3 classes like the Rogue, Warlock or Ranger - all good options for diverse skill sets - and if you want to have more of a presence in battle, focus on ranged combat over melee, as your low strength and high dexterity (not to mention being somewhat squishy) definitely make you a distance fighter. You should also boost your stealth whenever possible - this build is a quasi-rogue, after all, and ambushes from stealth are always very advantageous.

