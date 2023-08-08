Best Baldur's Gate 3 Warlock build and choices

When it comes to the best Baldur's Gate 3 Warlock build, you'll want to think as broadly as possible. Decent all-round soldiers whose subclass helps funnel their magic toward specific damage types, you can get around the Warlock's more limited spell slot selection with some careful planning. There are some unique spells only Warlocks can wield, setting them apart from other magical Baldur's Gate 3 classes , so here's how to build your perfect Warlock and make the most of their arcane gifts.

Best Warlock build in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The key to the best Warlock build is to bear in mind their innate strengths:

High charisma and intelligence

Diverse weapons proficiencies

Unique Warlock spells and cantrips useful for ranged attacks

Warlocks have typically low strength stats right off the bat, though these can be bolstered by adding a +2 proficiency bonus when adjusting your abilities points. You can further bolster your proficiencies by choosing the best Baldur's Gate 3 race and subrace befitting the Warlock's more limited magical prowess. To maximize your Warlock's potential, we suggest a build like the following:

Race: High Elf

High Elf Highest attributes: Charisma, Constitution, Dexterity, Intelligence; add +2 Strength

Charisma, Constitution, Dexterity, Intelligence; add +2 Strength Subclass: The Archfey

The Archfey Background: Entertainer

Entertainer Class skills: Acrobatics, Arcana, Perception, Intimidation, Performance

Acrobatics, Arcana, Perception, Intimidation, Performance Equipment: Two-handed weapons like longswords, longbows, light armor

High Elf is what I would recommend for a Baldur's Gate 3 Warlock given the additional cantrip you receive: Fire Bolt. Paired with Eldritch Blast, these two ranged attacks form the basic of a strong early level build that can be bolstered later down the line as you expand your spell knowledge.

The Archfey makes an excellent subclass for High Elves, especially Warlock High Elves, thanks to its powerful Fey Presence class action. This has the chance of Frightening or Charming nearby foes for two turns, rendering them unable to attack you while being vulnerable themselves. Compared to The Fiend or The Great Old One, each offering temporary hit points or just one turn of being Frightened, Archfey is the clear winner. You can swap out your starter spells if Sleep and Faerie Fire don't appeal to you, though the latter is very useful when going up against closely-packed hordes.

Being such charismatic individuals, Entertainer makes a fitting background for any Archfey High Elf Warlock. Adding Acrobatics and Performance to the mix, you'll now have five proficiencies under your belt – useful for talking your way out of sticky situations.

Later level Warlock builds: As your rank goes up, you'll want to keep expanding your magical repertoire to keep building out your ranged attacks as well as your defences. Level two spells like Misty Step are helpful, allowing you to put some distance between yourself and your foes to increase your percentage chances of hitting them from afar, while Mirror Image can help distract enemies long enough to take the heat off. Again, Warlocks are at their best when attacking from a distance, so prioritise ranged or protective spells and cantrips (or ones that put enemies at a disadvantage) wherever possible.