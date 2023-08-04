Best Baldur's Gate 3 Paladin class build and choices

The Baldur's Gate 3 paladin class is a favourite for many, a noble crusader knight who uses melee combat, support spells and tanky resilience, not to mention being able to charm others with their dashing spirit. Paladins are a great choice and one of our favourite Baldur's Gate 3 classes if you want to be durable and versatile in equal measure, and we've got the best choices for how to build a powerful paladin in Baldur's Gate 3 below.

Best Paladin build in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The best Paladin build in Baldur's Gate 3 focuses on the following elements, at least in our eyes:

High hit points/Armor Class

Melee Combat emphasis

Charisma and dialogue skills

Healing and support spells are definitely useful, but the Paladin isn't as good at these things as the Cleric - and with Shadowheart in the party, healing is amply covered. Lay On Hands is there if you need it, but you're more of a backup healer in Baldur's Gate 3, with your primary focus being to draw aggro and take down foes with powerful smites. With that in mind, here's how to start making your Paladin for the optimum build:

Race: Half-Orc

Half-Orc Highest attributes: Strength, Charisma, Constitution

Strength, Charisma, Constitution Subclass: Oath of Vengeance

Oath of Vengeance Background: Charlatan

Charlatan Class Skills: Persuasion and Athletics

Persuasion and Athletics Equipment: Heavy Armor, shield, one-handed versatile weapon of player's choice, throwing weapons

The logic here is that the Half-Orc is the best race for melee fighting and being a tank, so that's an easy pick, and for this specific build, the Oath of Vengeance is the best option, though you'll have to level up a couple of times for it to come into its own and get the powers that make it effective - namely drawing enemy attention and bashing them with powerful melee strikes.

The Charlatan background and class skills are meant to emphasise the other leg of this build - being a smooth charmer, invaluable out of combat. You can swap Athletics for Insight if you want to really lean into this, but considering you're a burly bruiser with a high strength score, having that Athletics bonus for the Shove skill is just… so helpful.

Later level Paladin builds: As you level up, you want to find magic gear that keeps you protected in close quarters-combat, as well as makes your weapon strikes more deadly. Enchanted armor and shields are a must, but if you want to double down on support and control, consider multiclassing a few levels into the Bard class, so you can better manage your foes and be even more charming. Alternatively, find ways to up your mobility - because you have very few ranged options, you need to be able to run into the fray at any moment, getting between your allies and those who want to hurt them. The Rogue's ability to dash as a bonus action at second level could be very helpful, not to mention adding Sneak Attack to those deadly smites.

