Cyberpunk 2077 dev is "a little disappointed" in Reddit after dropping a hint about one of patch 2.3's new vehicles that no one noticed: "Guys, you need to really pay more attention"

Cyberpunk 2077 's next update, patch 2.3 , is on the way tomorrow, but one dev at CD Projekt Red is rather disappointed that we all missed a hint that was dropped about one of its new vehicles.

In a new REDstream hosted today, we found out that patch 2.3 will add a new motorcycle as well as three new cars, one of which, lead designer at Virtuos Adrien Jouannet points out, will be familiar to fans of the Cyberpunk 2077: Kickdown comic book series. It's the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru, which the patch notes reveal can be unlocked as a "reward from a new side job," by completing both The Hunt and The Beast in Me."

Pretty cool, right? Well, Cyberpunk 2077 quest design director Paweł Sasko, who also serves as associate game director on the upcoming Cyberpunk sequel, thinks so too. He is, however, also telling fans to "pay more attention" after a teaser for the car went totally unnoticed.

"We actually included a little of a hint for you guys if you maybe paid attention," Sasko reveals. "So we go to the last page of that comic book, there is actually a Yaiba Semimaru picture that we included here already some time ago just to give you a little of a foreshadowing and see how much you're paying attention to what we are doing in various media.

"I know that some of you are, I didn't see this on Reddit though, so I'm a little disappointed I have to say, Reddit bunch," he continues. "Guys, you need to really pay more attention, because we're doing a lot of stuff that you are missing."

Oops. Sorry, Sasko. Now, I'm just wondering what else we've apparently missed – we'll have to stay vigilant going forward.

One more Cyberpunk 2077 delay for old times' sake: the Nintendo Switch 2 version of patch 2.3 has been pushed back, but seemingly not for long.