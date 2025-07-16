Cyberpunk 2077 dev is "a little disappointed" in Reddit after dropping a hint about one of patch 2.3's new vehicles that no one noticed: "Guys, you need to really pay more attention"
"We're doing a lot of stuff that you are missing"
Cyberpunk 2077's next update, patch 2.3, is on the way tomorrow, but one dev at CD Projekt Red is rather disappointed that we all missed a hint that was dropped about one of its new vehicles.
In a new REDstream hosted today, we found out that patch 2.3 will add a new motorcycle as well as three new cars, one of which, lead designer at Virtuos Adrien Jouannet points out, will be familiar to fans of the Cyberpunk 2077: Kickdown comic book series. It's the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru, which the patch notes reveal can be unlocked as a "reward from a new side job," by completing both The Hunt and The Beast in Me."
Pretty cool, right? Well, Cyberpunk 2077 quest design director Paweł Sasko, who also serves as associate game director on the upcoming Cyberpunk sequel, thinks so too. He is, however, also telling fans to "pay more attention" after a teaser for the car went totally unnoticed.
"We actually included a little of a hint for you guys if you maybe paid attention," Sasko reveals. "So we go to the last page of that comic book, there is actually a Yaiba Semimaru picture that we included here already some time ago just to give you a little of a foreshadowing and see how much you're paying attention to what we are doing in various media.
"I know that some of you are, I didn't see this on Reddit though, so I'm a little disappointed I have to say, Reddit bunch," he continues. "Guys, you need to really pay more attention, because we're doing a lot of stuff that you are missing."
Oops. Sorry, Sasko. Now, I'm just wondering what else we've apparently missed – we'll have to stay vigilant going forward.
One more Cyberpunk 2077 delay for old times' sake: the Nintendo Switch 2 version of patch 2.3 has been pushed back, but seemingly not for long.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.