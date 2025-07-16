One more Cyberpunk 2077 delay for old times' sake: the Nintendo Switch 2 version of patch 2.3 has been pushed back, but seemingly not for long

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 officially launches on July 17 across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, but there's one notable absence from that list in the form of Switch 2. Developer CD Projekt Red says the update will definitely come to Nintendo's new platform, but you're going to have to wait a little bit longer for that version.

"The Switch 2 will also join the family with the 2.3 update," senior community manager Amelia Korzycka says in the latest developer REDstream, "but we need a few more hours, a few more times, a few more days… we'll see. But it's coming, so stay tuned. On our social media, we will let you know what's happening."

That's a pretty vague delay, but it at least sounds like we won't have to wait too long for the Switch 2 version of the patch. But if you're a PS4 or Xbox One player you might want to stop holding your breath now. CD Projekt has already left the last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 behind, and that's not likely to change with patch 2.3.

Cyberpunk 2077 hit Switch 2 on launch day, and a big new update like 2.3 – which notably adds a host of new vehicles and photo mode options – offers a pretty compelling reason to jump back in even if you've already played the RPG before. The ranks of the best Switch 2 games are rapidly expanding, but there's a reason Cyberpunk 2077 ranks so high in the console's early days.

