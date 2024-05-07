25 years after its release, The Mummy still has one of the most underserved Rotten Tomatoes scores of all time

In the 25 years since The Mummy was released, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve watched it. It started as a staple of my childhood, becoming the go-to Sunday film I’d watch with my mom while she did the ironing. These viewings started early, too, after I promised I wouldn’t get nightmares from watching it as a nine-year-old (reader, I lied). This continued well into my teenage years when the film would become my essential escapism hit. Still now, if I’m feeling under the weather or I just need a pick-me-up from the stresses of life, I’ll get out my trusty DVD for another whirl of Rick O’Connor and Evelyn Carnahan’s Egyptian adventures.

I’m not alone either. A huge part of the so-called 'Brendan Fraser renaissance' over the past few years has been fuelled by people with a deep love for Rick’s sarcastic quips. Whether it be think pieces on the film’s everlasting appeal, dedicated homages to Evelyn’s impeccable wardrobe, or the tearful social media responses to Fraser winning the Oscar for The Whale, the love for this cheesy, absorbing cult classic runs deep.

So it’s a real shame then that such a beloved movie only has a measly 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And look, I know it shouldn’t matter, and the audience score sits a fair bit higher at 75%, but the truth is that Rotten Tomatoes scores do matter when it comes to new audiences discovering films. I can’t count the number of times I’ve looked up the stats to weigh up what movie next to stream, often opting for the higher one in the hope that it’s a sign of quality. So here’s my argument to you: it’s time to look beyond The Mummy’s RT score and view it as the masterpiece it is.

Test of time

(Image credit: Universal)

The critical consensus for Stephen Sommers-directed film on the review aggregation website reads as follows: "It's difficult to make a persuasive argument for The Mummy as any kind of meaningful cinematic achievement, but it's undeniably fun to watch." It’s a glib reflection on the film, which I’d argue should be a blueprint for how to tackle action-adventure storytelling.

First and foremost, the narrative is tightly woven and perfectly pitched. We begin with the origins of this evil curse haunting Egypt, as high priest Imhotep has an affair with Anck-su-namun. Within the opening ten minutes, we have watched a man being mummified alive and a shoot-out at the base of the god Anubis’ statue. Does it get more thrilling than that?

The high tension and pacy storytelling continues as we follow Evelyn, Rick, and John Hannah’s hilarious and often wildly accented Jonathan as they head in search of this ancient evil. Add in plagues, an immortal mummy, and some terrifying cats, and the film is an action romp that you can’t help but get swept up in.

However, most importantly, The Mummy also remembers the significance of the romance at its heart between Rick and Evelyn. Taking its inspiration from films like Romancing the Stone and Indiana Jones, the dynamic between the two leads holds the whole story together. Weisz and Fraser have fantastic chemistry, and their sarcastic banter works perfectly without detracting from the adventure. Whether she’s telling him that "patience is a virtue" or they’re bonding over her love of ancient Egypt, the sparks between the couple elevate the film beyond a simple action movie.

Add to this scares that still send chills down your spine 25 years later, from that mummy jump scare to those dehydrated bodies, and some pitch-perfect humor, and it’s hard to see how The Mummy has been reduced to just being "fun" and inessential.

Future hopes

(Image credit: Universal)

For me, the legacy of The Mummy can be keenly felt in this sub-genre of movies to date, fuelling the creation of some best adventure romances of recent years. Whether that be Will and Elizabeth’s dynamic in Pirates of the Caribbean or even more spoof-heavy takes like The Lost City, the influence of the film can be felt deeply.

So what of the future? Well, previously Hollywood has learned the wrong lessons from films like this, spotting love and adoration from audiences and misconstruing it as an indicator that audiences want more sequels and reboots. Unfortunately, this is something that’s happened aplenty with The Mummy, whether it be that ill-fated Tom Cruise remake or the third film in the saga that we do not talk about.

Instead, I hope we’ll approach this outpouring of support in another way. I’m heartened by its return to theaters across the US, where new audiences will be brought along by nostalgic fans to discover it for the first time. Most of all, I hope that viewers will see past that low score and give it a shot because who knows, The Mummy could become another generations’ comfort watch in the years to come too. Now that’s a win for librarians everywhere.

The Mummy is back in theaters now.

For what else is on its way, here's our guide to all of the upcoming movies to add to your diaries.