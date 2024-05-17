Bad Boys 4 first reactions praise "phenomenal" sequel as new trailer released

The boys are most definitely back in town as the upcoming action sequel Bad Boys 4 gets stellar first reactions and a brand new final trailer ahead of its June release date.

Bad Boys 4, officially titled Bad Boys Ride or Die, welcomes back everyone's favorite foul-mouthed detective duo Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Miles (Martin Lawrence) as they embark on yet another crime-fighting adventure.

The film has been shown at early screenings, one of which was attended by franchise leads Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and has received overwhelmingly positive reactions from moviegoers. "Bad Boys Ride or Die is a total blast," said one viewer , another added , "The action is just as good as you’d expect."

Many viewers praised Smith and Lawrence’s performances, as one put it : “So much chemistry with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.” Some went as far as to say it "exceeded expectations," and may be the best addition to the franchise yet. "It might actually be funnier than Bad Boys 2! And everybody knows Bad Boys 2 was the best one!" said one fan , another echoed , "Bad Boys 4 was actually better than Bad Boys 3."

Aside from the reactions, the movie has also had its final trailer released. The clip, which you can view below, shows the pair in the moments after finding out that their former captain was supposedly corrupt, but a message from thier former leader reveals the actual corruption goes deeper than they thought and that someone from inside the Miami Police Department is responsible for his untimely death. The plot thickens.

The highly popular high-action franchise kicked off in 1995 with Bad Boys which saw the pair set out to find who stole $100 million of Mafia heroin from a secure police vault, followed by Boys II in 2003. Then filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah breathed new life into the saga in 2020 with Bad Boys for Life, and have returned to direct Bad Boys 4.

Alongside Smith and Lawrence, the cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, DJ Khaled, Jacob Scipio, Joyner Lucas, Melanie Liburd, and Ioan Gruffudd.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 5 in the UK and June 7 in the US. For more, check out our list of the best action movies, or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way in 2024 and beyond.