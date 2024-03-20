X-Men '97 episodes 1 and 2: All the Easter eggs, cameos, and references

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney Plus, and both installments of the fan-favorite revival of X-Men: The Animated Series are chock full of references to the classic show, the comics, and the wider MCU.

Warning - spoilers ahead for episodes 1 and 2 of X-Men '97

Episode 1, 'To Me My X-Men', depicts the team's first mission after the death of Xavier, rescuing Roberto da Costa (Sunspot of the New Mutants in comics) from the Friends of Humanity. Cyclops and Jean debate leaving the team, but wonder who will take Xavier's place as team leader if they're not there. But Magneto shows up with a shocking revelation - Professor X willed him the mansion, his fortune, and leadership of the team.

Then in episode 2, Magneto rescues humans from a near disaster, but surrenders himself to judgment by a world tribunal for his crimes. When anti-mutant demonstrators break into the hearing, he protects the tribunal from the X-Cutioner, who uses his mutant neutralizing gun to steal Storm's powers. Thanks to Magneto saving their lives, the tribunal allows him to go free and promises aid to the mutant nation Genosha. Just as the dust settles, a second Jean Grey arrives at the mansion's door, disoriented and terrified.

There's a lot to take in, including some blink-and-you'll-miss-it deep cut references and cameos. If you're ready to dive back in for your next watch, or you're wondering what you missed, here's every single Easter egg we could spot in the first two episodes of X-Men '97.

Episode 1

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Right off the bat, the opening credits have been altered to include Morph and Bishop, who are full cast members now, as well as a glimpse at Mister Sinister. The credits change just a bit to match each episode.

The name of the record store, Rising Spiral, might be a reference to the X-Men villain Spiral.

Cyclops pulled off almost the same feint - "No, don't! I surrender - not!" - in 'Night of the Sentinels Pt. 2', the second half of the pilot of the original X-Men animated series.

The newspaper that quickly flies across the screen has a main story about a mutant fashion show (maybe by mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation?), with Banshee, Dust, Maggot, and Marrow as models, along with a small image of Nature Girl and Squid Boy in the bottom left corner - many of whom are very deep cuts.

The paper also lists two other stories. 'Is Spider-Man a mutant?' is the first, which references a question that led to Spider-Man and the X-Men becoming great allies in comics. 'The Hellfire Gala' is the other, credited to Eddie Brock (text) and Peter Parker (photos). The Hellfire Gala was an annual party held on the mutant island nation of Krakoa, though the last one which took place in 2023 marked the beginning of the end for the mutant homeland.

That's Rogue's classic casual dress from 'Night of the Sentinels'.

One of Beast's books is authored by J Lewald, a reference to Julia Lewald who, along with her husband Eric Lewald, created X-Men: The Animated Series.

Jubilee asking Sunspot if he can "shoot gold balls from his body" is a reference to Goldballs (who now goes by Egg), a mutant who does exactly what Jubilee says. His powers are integral to the mutant cloning process on Krakoa.

Madripoor was the setting of part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The portrait of the original five X-Men includes Cyclops, Jean Grey (then going by Marvel Girl), Beast, Angel, and Iceman. These are of course the original comics X-Men, and they've been shown as the original team in X-Men: The Animated Series before.

Professor X's death date is listed as 11/11/1997 - a date that reads the same whether you put the day or month first for international audiences.

Master Mold tried to replace Senator Kelly's brain with a Sentinel computer in X-Men: The Animated Series season 1 episode 13, 'The Final Decision.'

Cyclops did in fact retire from the X-Men, twice. Once in 1980's X-Men #138 after the death of Jean Grey in the Dark Phoenix Saga, and again just a short time later in 1985's X-Men #200 to raise a family with Madelyne Pryor, which eventually ended in tragedy. Neither time stuck.

Jubilee's earrings say "Jubilee," like in her original comic book look designed by Jim Lee.

Professor X seemingly died in comics (he got better) in 1985's X-Men #200, in which he asks Magneto to take over as headmaster of Xavier's School and the leader of the X-Men as his final wish, which Magneto honors.

'The Last Will and Testament of Charles Xavier' was a storyline that followed the death of Xavier (again) in 2012's Avengers Vs. X-Men crossover.

Morph's transformations this episode include Xavier, Jean Grey, and Angel, in his late '90s look which he wore when he returned to his original codename after he was transformed into Archangel by Apocalypse.

Episode 2

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

More credits changes. This time Magneto's card replaces Xavier's, and we get a look at Asteroid M.

In the comics, X-Cutioner's mutant negation gun was built by Forge, a mutant himself, who was working for Henry Peter Gyrich at the time.

The Morlocks seen here are Callisto, Leech, Ape, Erg, and later Tommy.

Genosha, like Asteroid M, was an important location in the original X-Men animated series.

The green dress and yellow mask Jean is packing were parts of her second Marvel Girl costume.

In the comics, Rogue originally debuted in 1980 as part of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, when it was being led by Mystique. It was never a secret to the X-Men, though. Then, in the early '90s, she and Magneto had an adventure in the Savage Land where they realized they were attracted to each other, but didn't act on it.

The Trial of Magneto happened a lot like this in X-Men #200, though it was interrupted by different villains.

X-Cutioner was a villain of the early-'90s X-Men crossover 'X-Cutioner's Song,' but the main villain was Stryfe, an evil clone of Cyclops' son Cable.

Nathan Charles Christopher Summers was born in X-Men #201, right after Magneto took over the team.

Romita's Saloon is a reference to John Romita Sr. and Jr. Romita Sr. John was the longtime artist of Spider-Man in the late '60s and early '70s, and was Marvel Comics' art director for even longer. His son, Romita Jr., drew the X-Men in the early '80s in the era when Magneto became leader of the team.

Storm's big speech here, including her gestures and the way the scene is shot, is a direct reference to Captain America's big moment at the end of Avengers, right down to the first responder saying "Who does she think she is?"

Forge's mutant neutralization gun was first put into action in comics against Rogue, with Storm taking the hit for her in X-Men #185, costing her her powers. That was immediately followed by the original 'LifeDeath' story in X-Men #186, a title that will be used for two upcoming episodes of X-Men '97.

Morph's transformations this episode are Lady Deathstryke, Colossus, Psylocke, and Sabretooth.

X-Men '97 streams new episodes every Wednesday on Disney Plus, so check back in for the rundown on episode 3 and beyond.

And Marvel is about to relaunch the X-Men comics with a vibe that will feel at home for '90s X-Men fans.