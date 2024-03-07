New nostalgic poster for X-Men ’97 reveals that the new series will adapt a popular comic book story arc

A new X-Men '97 poster has dropped – and suddenly we miss picking up a TV Guide.

The new poster for the series, which is a direct continuation of FOX's 1992 X-Men: The Animated Series, is structured like that of an old TV Guide magazine, but rather than having page numbers for different articles – the poster contains the full list of episodes along with their release dates. Fans were quick to point out a two-part episode called Lifedeath, which is considered by many X-Men fans to be the greatest X-Men love story of all time (though Rogue and Gambit are a close second).

The story, penned by Chris Claremont and illustrated by Barry Windsor-Smith first debuted in 1984's Uncanny X-Men #186, sees Storm and Forge fall in love while trapped in a primitive paradise world with no hope of escape.

Some fans questioned the decision to release Lifedeath Part I, with the second part out two weeks later. "The original comic story called 'Lifedeath' had a gap between parts 1 and 2," one fan explained. "Basically, they followed other stories for a while and later returned to the plot that Lifedeath set up. Maybe they are trying to replicate that?"

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Alison Sealy-Smith returns to voice Storm, with newcomer Gil Birmingham voicing Daniel Lone Eagle aka Forge.

Returning cast members include Lenore Zann Rogue, George Buza as Beast, and Cal Dodd as Wolverine. Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, and Alyson Court will also return, but will voice different characters. New cast members include Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Holly Chou as Jubilee, A.J. LoCascio as Gembit, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Gui Agustini as Sunspot.

X-Men '97 is set to hit Disney Plus on March 20. For more, here's a list of all of 2024's new X-Men comics, a guide on how to watch the X-Men movies in order, and the best movies on Disney Plus.