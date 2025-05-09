Rogue punches out a dragon in Uncanny X-Men #18 as a "never before shown" part of X-history is revealed

Uncanny X-Men launched with Gambit making a deal with an ancient, mythical dragon – and now, the dragon has come home to roost, forcing Gambit to make good on their bargain. In Uncanny X-Men #18, Rogue will come calling to save her husband from the dragon.

But things aren't exactly as they seem, as Gambit and the dragon have come to an uneasy arrangement of peace, meaning Rogue may be bashing her way into a situation without all the facts.

We've got an early preview of Uncanny X-Men #18 by writer Gail Simone, artist David Marquez, color artist Matthew Wilson, and letterer Clayton Cowles, along with the cover by Marquez:

"The Uncanny X-Men thought that Haven House was a safe place, a place to call home. But is it more than that?" reads Marvel's official description of Uncanny X-Men #18. "What is the history of the hidden landscape UNDER the Louisiana swampland, and what does it want with the young OUTLIERS? Long-held secrets revealed, and a part of X-history never before shown threatens to break both teams apart!"

Haven House is the Uncanny X-Men's current headquarters, located in Gambit's home territory of the Louisiana bayou. That's where Rogue, Gambit, and their team met the Outliers, who are a group of young mutants with strange and dangerous powers. They've both clashed with the X-Men and teamed up with them, as the older mutants attempt to mentor their younger counterparts.

Meanwhile, what is the "never before shown" part of X-history that will be revealed? We'll find out when Uncanny X-Men #18 goes on sale on May 14.

