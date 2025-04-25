NYX #10 marks the series finale with a clash against classic X-Men villain Mojo

NYX #10 marks the finale of the title, which centers on young mutants finding community while living in New York City. But, before it's all said and done, they'll have to come together as a team to escape Mojo City – a twisted portion of NYC that's been taken over by Mojo.

X-Men fans will remember Mojo as the creepy-looking cyborg monster from his own dimension where TV ratings equal political power. He's long been obsessed with mutants as potential stars for his bizarre and deadly TV shows. He also had a few memorable appearances on X-Men: The Animated Series, including an episode in the revived X-Men '97 streaming series.

Now, writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, artist Francesco Mortarino, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Joe Sabino are turning Mojo's sights on the young mutants of NYX, who have to take him down in NYX #10.

We've got a preview interior pages from NYX #10 right here, along with the main cover for the issue by Sara Pichelli. Check it out:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE CITY THAT WALKS LIKE… A SPINELESS ONE?! With MOJO a bigger threat than ever (in all ways!), and everything they've built at risk of crumbling to pieces, it's time for the mutant community of New York City to rise up and fight!" reads Marvel's official description of NYX #10. "It's going to take everything they've got – and every power they can muster – to stand against Mojo! But taking down an interdimensional enemy channeling the power of the city is no easy feat… and not everyone will emerge unscathed!"

NYX #10 goes on sale April 30.

Check out the best X-Men comics of all time.