Marvel is bringing Giant-Size X-Men back after 50 years to reveal "the X-Man that never was"

Who is "the X-Man that never was?" That's the question Marvel is asking heading into its upcoming Giant-Size X-Men #1 one-shot that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original 1975 comic that introduced a whole new X-Men team.

Whoever she is, we've now got our first glimpse of her silhouette and her apparent power signature in a new teaser image that gives just a bit more context for the "never-before-seen mutant" who was apparently invited to join the classic team that was formed in the original 1975 Giant-Size X-Men #1.

Here's the teaser image by Luciano Vecchio:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As you can see, she's got some kind of pink energy powers, but we don't know much if anything about who she is - at least not until she's revealed in writer Al Ewing and artist Sara Pichelli's back-up story in the new Giant-Size X-Men #1.

There is one possible theory for the identity of the "X-Man who never was," however far-fetched it may be. Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is the star of the series of Giant-Size one-shots that kick off with Giant-Size X-Men #1, with every issue taking her to another point in X-Men history.

It's not impossible that the "X-Man that never was" is a time-traveling Kamala Khan, cast into a new role on her journey to the past. And though she doesn't have energy powers right now, Kamala does have a still yet-to-be-revealed mutant power tied to her technically dormant X-gene.

Marvel does seem to be going out of its way to frame this as an all-new character though, so putting Kamala Khan in that role may be a bridge too far. Whoever it is, the new character will return in a new X-Men title later this year, though what it is hasn't been announced.

Giant-Size X-Men #1 goes on sale May 28.

Take a look back through the best X-Men stories of all time.