The Devourer of Worlds faces penance for every life he's taken as he squares off with the Spirit of Vengeance in Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus #1

Writer J. Michael Straczynski is currently wrapping up his latest tour of the Marvel Universe, which has consisted of a series of one-shots pairing up characters that rarely cross paths. In the case of the latest one-shot, he's teaming up with virtuoso artist Juan Ferreyra for a story that pits Galactus against Ghost Rider, who heads into space to claim vengeance for all the worlds Galactus has destroyed. And now, we've got some never-before-seen interior pages from the story.

"THE DEVOURER OF WORLDS BATTLES THE SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE! GALACTUS roams the cosmos in search of sustenance he extracts from thriving planets, leaving them as dying husks," reads Marvel's official description of Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus #1. "GHOST RIDER, Johnny Blaze, punishes souls who are deemed worthy of vengeance. What happens when these two powers collide? Find out when superstar artist JUAN FERREYRA joins J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI for the penultimate pairing across the mighty Marvel landscape"

Here's the gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Working on Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus #1 was an amazing experience. I always enjoyed reading JM Straczynski and wanted to be able to work on something with him one day, so when they asked me to draw this one-shot, I knew it was going to be something special," Ferreyra tells Newsarama.

To really make the one-shot feel like a special event, Ferreyra employs multiple styles and various media across the different settings of the story.

"Ghost Rider is a favorite of mine and reading the script and finding out that this story was going to be set in the '70s made it even more exciting," he explains. "I was able to divide the comic in two parts aesthetically. In the first part where we meet Ghost Rider, I tried to emulate how the book would look like if it came out during those years, with minimal color palette, halftone patterns, brush strokes, etc.

"Then when we move into space, I switched to a more artsy style with watercolors, color pencils, and digital to deliver something weird and fantastical. The story is pretty cool too, I had a blast doing it and I hope the readers enjoy it as much as I did working on it!"

Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus #1 goes on sale June 4.

Galactus is one of the best supervillains of all time.