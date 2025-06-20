New Marvel/DC crossover has Kevin Smith returning to Green Arrow and Daredevil, Jeff the Landshark frolicking with Krypto, and Wonder Woman meeting Captain America

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has a long history as a comic writer, with particularly beloved runs on DC's Green Arrow and Marvel's Daredevil under his belt. And now, he's returning to unite both characters as part of the first official Marvel/DC crossover in decades.

The new Marvel/DC crossover takes place in a pair of one-shots starring Batman and Deadpool, one to be published by Marvel and the other by DC. Each one-shot will also feature a series of back-up stories that bring together heroes from the two universes, and we now know what stories will appear in Marvel's side of the event.

Along with Smith returning to write Green Arrow and Daredevil with artist Adam Kubert, Deadpool/Batman #1 will also feature an adorable adventure that brings together Superman's dog Krypto and Marvel Rivals mascot Jeff the Land Shark by Jeff's co-creator writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gurihiru, and a Captain America/Wonder Woman team-up by incoming Captain America writer Chip Zdarsky and classic Wonder Woman artist Terry Dodson. Marvel also promises some "secret stories" that have yet to be announced.

Here's a gallery of covers for Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1, including the main cover and a wraparound variant by main story artist Greg Capullo, a Green Arrow/Daredevil variant by Marco Checchetto, and a Jeff/Krypto variant by Gurihiru:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics / DC) (Image credit: Marvel Comics / DC) (Image credit: Marvel Comics / DC) (Image credit: Marvel Comics / DC)

"This has been surreal to say the least!" says Zdarsky in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Captain America and Wonder Woman are the best their worlds have to offer, both warriors for peace. Getting to explore a dynamic and history between them has been genuinely exciting."

"Two ICONS meeting for the first time!” adds Thompson. "It's such an honor for Jeff to get to be Marvel's ambassador in this crossover story with Krypto. Anyone who loves comics knows how rare it is for DC and Marvel to crossover, so Jeff getting to be part of this historic moment with Krypto, and Gurihiru and I getting to bring that tale to readers... well, sometimes this job is very cool."

Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale September 17.

