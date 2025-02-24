DC and Marvel Comics characters are set to meet again – more than 20 years since their last crossover

They may be competitors, but the "Big Two" of comics – Marvel and DC, as if that needed spelling out – actually have a long-history of collaboration and communication. Last year the publishers put out two huge collected editions (the DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and the DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus) that brought together all the comics where characters from both houses crossed over. Or rather, all the comics up to that point, that is...



Yes, it's true: after more than 20 years Marvel and DC are set to collaborate once again with a pair of new one-shots coming later this year. According to Bleeding Cool, the news broke at this year's ComicsPRO event in California, at a panel that included DC Comics editor-in-chief Marie Javins and Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski.

Image 1 of 1 The cover for last year's DC Versus Marvel Omnibus. (Image credit: DC / Marvel Comics)

Speaking of last year's bestselling Omnibus editions, Cebulski said "We really enjoyed working together. This was a really good project to have done, but I think there's another white whale that we got," with Javins then teasing, "I'm trying to figure out what you could possibly be talking about." Finally, Cebulski asked the question that was surely on everybody in the audience's lips: "Another crossover, a modern crossover, are you up for it?"

Now, no firm details of the new one-shots have been released as yet. Indeed, it's unclear at this time which characters are involved or if any creators have been selected to helm the high-profile books just yet. What we do know, however, is that both publishers are aiming for the new titles to release later this year and that the titles of the two issues are Marvel/DC, which will be published by Marvel Comics, and DC/Marvel which will be published by – you guessed it – DC.

So... pretty cool, huh? Assuming the new books do hit stands in 2025 then surely that's number 1 and number 2 on the year's best-selling comic charts already sorted – though it will be interesting to see which publisher takes the top spot. Watch this space for more details of this exciting crossover as they are revealed.

