Doctor Doom has taken over the world, but the cosmic powers of the Marvel Universe will finally respond in GODS: One World Under Doom #1

After becoming the Sorcerer Supreme in 2024's Blood Hunt event, Doctor Doom has now taken over the entire world, with heroes and villains split on supporting and opposing him. But now, in GODS: One World Under Doom #1, the cosmic powers of the Marvel Universe are finally taking notice.

Wyn, the avatar of the so-called Powers The Be, will set out on a quest to uncover how to stop Doom for good in GODS: One World Under Doom #1, a new one-shot by writer Ryan North (who is also writing the main One World Under Doom event) and artist Francesco Mortarino.

We've got an early look at some unlettered interior pages from GODS: One World Under Doom #1 showing a confrontation between Doctor Doom and Wyn and his allies.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Using a combination of science and magic, Doctor Doom has taken over the world, which means Wyn - sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be (think: Magic God) - has an interest in how this happened AND how to stop it. His sworn apprentice, Mia DiMaria - a college-aged woman disillusioned with most magic, some science and definitely ALL of her job working for Wyn - is brought along, and soon finds herself at the center of a crisis that could impact Earth for generations to come," reads Marvel's official synopsis for GODS: One World Under Doom #1.

"And worst of all, Doctor Victor Von Doom believes Mia has potential - especially if she were to be freed from Wyn's control," it continues. "Doom offers freedom, but all gifts from Doom come with a cost...don't they? Science and magic collide in this oversized one-shot that brings the world of GODS to the heart of the Marvel Universe! And if you don't yet know the world of the GODS, this is the book for you: It is both accessible AND apocalyptic."

GODS: One World Under Doom #1 goes on sale July 30.

